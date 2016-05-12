Bird Construction Inc : Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.22 . Q1 construction revenue $338.3 million versus $306.2 million last year .Bird construction inc. Announces 2016 first quarter results.

Bird Construction Inc:Bird Construction Inc.'s Stephen Entwistle, CPA, CA, chief financial officer, will retire from the company, effective June 30, 2016. Mr. Entwistle joined Bird Construction in March, 2008, in his current capacity as CFO and assistant corporate secretary.The company has appointed Wayne Gingrich, CPA, CMA, as CFO, effective July 1, 2016.