Bertrandt AG (BDTG.DE)
82.76EUR
5:07pm IST
€-0.28 (-0.34%)
€83.04
€83.47
€83.99
€82.32
3,913
32,959
€107.00
€67.28
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bertrandt 9mth operating profit at EUR 39.822 mln
Aug 30 (Reuters) - BERTRANDT AG
Bertrandt FY 15/16 revenues up 6.1 pct at 992.7 million euros
Bertrandt AG
Bertrandt 9-month post-tax earnings flat at 41.8 mln euros
Bertrandt AG
Bertrandt H1 operating profit down at 42.2 million euros
Bertrandt AG
Bertrandt confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook
Bertrandt AG:Management confirms the outlook regarding the development of revenues and earnings for the current fiscal year FY 2015/2016. Full Article
Bertrandt AG to propose FY 2014/2015 dividend
Bertrandt AG:To propose FY 2014/2015 dividend increase from 2.40 euros to 2.45 euros per share. Full Article
BRIEF-Bertrandt 9mth operating profit at EUR 39.822 mln
* BOOSTED ITS REVENUES IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS BY 0.9 PERCENT TO EUR 734.767 MILLION