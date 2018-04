Oct 25 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA ::THE COMPANY'S EQUITY POSITION ALLOWS TO ALLOCATE THE WHOLE PROFIT ON DIVIDEND PAYMENTS SAYS CEO DARIUSZ BLOCHER ON THE PRESS CONFERENCE DEVOTED TO COMMENT ON Q3 RESULTS .AFTER 9-MONTH VALUE OF CONTRACTS SIGNED BY THE COMPANY AMOUNTS TO 4.5 BILLION ZLOTYS AND VALUE OF TENDERS IN WHICH COMPANY'S OFFERS WERE CHOSEN AS THE MOST FAVORABLE TOTALS TWO BILLION ZLOTYS."IN THE FOURTH QUARTER WE EXPECT VERY STRONG SALES. THIS WILL BE ONE OF THE BETTER QUARTERS THIS YEAR. PROFITABILITY WILL NOT BE 14% BUT CLOSE TO AVERAGE," CEO SAYS.DURING NEXT YEAR THE COMPANY WANTS TO HIRE AROUND 1,000 EMPLOYEES, MAINLY PHYSICAL WORKERS .DURING THREE QUARTERS OF THIS YEAR BUDIMEX EMPLOYED NEARLY 550 PEOPLE."THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE FOR THE INDUSTRY NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE LACK OF RESOURCES, BOTH MACHINES AND ABOVE ALL PEOPLE, AND WE DO NOT REALLY SEE HOW TO SOLVE IT WITHOUT POLITICAL SUPPORT TO ENCOURAGE EMPLOYEES FROM OTHER COUNTRIES TO COME TO POLAND AND TO STAY HERE," CEO ADDS."WE FACE BIG PROBLEMS WITH THE PURCHASE OF SOME MATERIALS AND IN GENERAL WITH THE AVAILABILITY OF MATERIALS AND THEIR LOGISTICS, WITH LOOSE MATERIALS IN PARTICULAR. THE CAPACITY OF POLISH RAILWAYS HAS DRAMATICALLY DECREASED," SAYS BLOCHER."THIS YEAR THE RESULTS ARE GOOD. THE NEXT YEAR (...) BECAUSE OF THIS PRESSURE, IF THE ORDERING PARTIES WILL NOT BE ABLE TO COMPENSATE IT TO US, AND THE CONTRACT TERMS INDICATE THAT THEY WON'T, THEN THE PRESSURE ON THE MARGINS WILL BE VERY, VERY HUGE," HE ADDS.