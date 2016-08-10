Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd (BDYN.NS)
204.20INR
3:59pm IST
Rs-7.05 (-3.34%)
Rs211.25
Rs208.90
Rs218.00
Rs201.65
2,515,775
4,639,084
Rs244.95
Rs41.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
* Loss in June quarter last year was 435.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.84 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlHSaU Further company coverage: