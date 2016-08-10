Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd : Entered into voluntary retirement scheme agreement with workers of co's textile processing unit at Ranjangaon, Pune .

Bombay Dyeing & Mfg June-qtr loss narrows

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd : June-quarter net loss 454.7 million rupees . June-quarter net sales 4.26 billion rupees . Net loss in June quarter last year was 533.7 million rupees ; net sales was 3.94 billion rupees .

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing March-qtr profit falls

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd : March-quarter net profit 1.12 billion rupees; March-quarter net sales 6.56 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of inr 0.50 per share .