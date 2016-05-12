Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Minerva announces share repurchase plan

Minerva SA : Announced on Wednesday that its board approved to start share repurchase plan . Says to buy back up to 10.0 million common shares (up to 4.16 percent of all issued shares of the company) .Says repurchase period of 18 months, as of May 11.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgrades Minerva SA's national credit rating

Minerva SA:Says that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has raised national credit rating attributed to the company from brA to brA+ and changed outlook to positive from stable.Says global credit rating was maintained at BB-, but the outlook was changed to positive from stable.

Minerva SA proposes to ratify share capital increase of 746.5 million Brazilian reais

Minerva SA:Says its board will propose general meeting to ratify share capital increase, that was partially subscribed for in the total amount of 746.5 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 47.9 million new common shares.Says once ratified, the company's share capital will raise to 1.7 billion reais, being divided into 239.8 million common shares.