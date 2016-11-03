Beiersdorf AG (BEIG.DE)
92.47EUR
5:00pm IST
€0.45 (+0.49%)
€92.02
€92.22
€92.64
€91.96
109,505
319,552
€98.49
€75.11
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Beiersdorf to continues focusing on organic growth
Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf confirms FY 2016 outlook
Beiersdorf AG:Guidance for 2016 confirmed.Expects 2016 group sales to grow by 3–4%. The EBIT margin from operations is expected to slightly exceed the prior-year figure. Full Article
Beiersdorf keeps dividend unchanged
Beiersdorf AG:Is proposing dividend of 0.70 euros per share for 2015. Full Article
Beiersdorf gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Beiersdorf AG:Expects Group sales to grow by 3-4 pct in FY 2016, with the EBIT margin from operations slightly up on the prior year.FY 2015 sales 6.686 billion euros.FY 2016 sales estimate 6.917 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Beiersdorf AG comments on FY 2015 outlook
Beiersdorf AG:Now expects 3-4 percent sales growth for FY 2015 compared to a previous 3-5 percent.Says FY 2015 EBIT margin from operations should "significantly exceed" prior-year figure of 13.7 percent, after previously saying it would "slightly exceed" it. Full Article
BRIEF-BDF Q2 net loss narrows to 2.8 mln zlotys
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q2 REVENUE WAS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO