Beiersdorf to continues focusing on organic growth

Beiersdorf : CEO says looking at potential acquisitions but strategy remains focused on organic growth

Beiersdorf confirms FY 2016 outlook

Beiersdorf AG:Guidance for 2016 confirmed.Expects 2016 group sales to grow by 3–4%. The EBIT margin from operations is expected to slightly exceed the prior-year figure.

Beiersdorf keeps dividend unchanged

Beiersdorf AG:Is proposing dividend of 0.70 euros per share for 2015.

Beiersdorf gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Beiersdorf AG:Expects Group sales to grow by 3-4 pct in FY 2016, with the EBIT margin from operations slightly up on the prior year.FY 2015 sales 6.686 billion euros.FY 2016 sales estimate 6.917 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Beiersdorf AG comments on FY 2015 outlook

Beiersdorf AG:Now expects 3-4 percent sales growth for FY 2015 compared to a previous 3-5 percent.Says FY 2015 EBIT margin from operations should "significantly exceed" prior-year figure of 13.7 percent, after previously saying it would "slightly exceed" it.