BEML Ltd (BEML.BO)

BEML.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,722.10INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs29.10 (+1.72%)
Prev Close
Rs1,693.00
Open
Rs1,680.10
Day's High
Rs1,735.00
Day's Low
Rs1,680.10
Volume
41,865
Avg. Vol
87,880
52-wk High
Rs1,947.45
52-wk Low
Rs770.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BEML Ltd seeks members' nod to appoint D.K. Hota as chairman, MD
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

BEML Ltd : Seeks members' nod to appoint D.K. Hota as the chairman & managing director of the company .  Full Article

BEML says D K Hota appointed to the post of chairman & managing director
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

BEML Ltd : D k hota appointed to the post of chairman & managing director .  Full Article

BEML March-qtr profit down about 8.5 pct
Friday, 27 May 2016 

BEML Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees; March-quarter net sales 10.02 billion rupees .  Full Article

BEML Ltd News

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 22

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of September 21, 2017) Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SH

