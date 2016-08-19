BEML Ltd (BEML.NS)
1,723.60INR
3:48pm IST
Rs32.60 (+1.93%)
Rs1,691.00
Rs1,701.10
Rs1,733.95
Rs1,690.20
564,744
989,875
Rs1,947.00
Rs771.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BEML Ltd seeks members' nod to appoint D.K. Hota as chairman, MD
BEML Ltd
BEML says D K Hota appointed to the post of chairman & managing director
BEML Ltd
BEML March-qtr profit down about 8.5 pct
BEML Ltd
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 22
(Repeating to add additional ratings as of September 21, 2017) Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SH