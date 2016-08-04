Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brookfield Renewable Partners Q2 FFO per LP unit $0.37

Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp : Quarterly FFO per LP unit $0.37 . Quarterly normalized FFO per LP unit $0.61 . Q2 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q2 revenue $627 million versus I/B/E/S view $740.1 million.

Brookfield renewable announces C$800 mln equity offering

: Brookfield renewable partners LP says has agreed to issue 10.7 million L.P. Units at a price of c$37.55 per l.p. Unit .Brookfield renewable announces cdn$800 million equity offering.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP and Institutional partners to acquire 57.6 pct of outstanding common shares of Isagen S.A for $2.2 bln

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP:Has committed to acquire 57.6% of the outstanding common shares of Isagen s.a. from colombian government.Brookfield-led consortium will acquire 1,570,490,767 common shares of Isagen for approximately $2.2 billion.Says has $1.2 billion of available liquidity and will fund its commitment with available resources.Says purchase price of approximately US$1.38 per share.Brookfield renewable's equity commitment will be about US$243 million giving it an about 9% interest in Isagen.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP:Authorized to repurchase up to 7.1 million Units, representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Units.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Closing of C$175 Million Preferred Unit Offering

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP:Says completion of its previously announced issue of Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 7 (the "Series 7 Preferred Units").offering was underwritten by a syndicate led by TD Securities Inc., CIBC, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank.Brookfield Renewable issued 7,000,000 Series 7 Preferred Units at a price of $25.00 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $175,000,000.Series 7 Preferred Units will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange this morning under the ticker symbol BEP.PR.G.

Brookfield Renewable to Issue C$125 Million of Preferred Units

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP:Agreed to issue 5,000,000 Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 7 on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc., CIBC, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank for distribution to the public.Series 7 Preferred Units will be issued at a price of $25.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of $125,000,000.Holders of the Series 7 Preferred Units will be entitled to receive a cumulative quarterly fixed distribution yielding 5.50% annually for the initial period ending January 31, 2021.Thereafter, the distribution rate will be reset every five years at a rate equal to the greater of the 5-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 4.47%, and 5.50%. The Series 7 Preferred Units are redeemable on or after January 31, 2021.Brookfield Renewable intends to use net proceeds of the issue of Series 7 Preferred Units to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.offering of Series 7 Preferred Units is expected to close on or about November 25, 2015.