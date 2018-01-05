Edition:
Benefit Systems SA (BFT.WA)

BFT.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

1,070.00PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

-5.00zł (-0.47%)
Prev Close
1,075.00zł
Open
1,080.00zł
Day's High
1,080.00zł
Day's Low
1,060.00zł
Volume
47
Avg. Vol
1,928
52-wk High
1,270.00zł
52-wk Low
925.00zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Benefit Systems No. Of Active Sports Cards At End-Q4 Up At 996,800
Friday, 5 Jan 2018 

Jan 5 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::AT END-Q4 HAD 996,800 ACTIVE SPORTS CARDS VERSUS 804,800 ACTIVE SPORTS CARDS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Benefit Systems Unit to buy remaining stake in Tiger for 7.7 mln zlotys
Friday, 15 Dec 2017 

Dec 15 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::ITS UNIT SIGNS ANNEX TO INVESTMENT AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUSITION OF SHARES IN TIGER SP. Z O.O. (TIGER).ACCORDING TO ANNEX FIT INVEST TO ACQUIRE 70 PERCENT OF TIGER FROM ITS PARTNERS FOR 7.7 MILLION ZLOTYS.FOLLOWING TRANSACTION FIT INVEST TO OWN 100 PERCENT OF TIGER.  Full Article

Benefit Systems to consolidate Fabryka Formy
Friday, 17 Nov 2017 

Nov 17 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT FIT INVEST SP. Z O.O. WILL BUY A 33.94 PERCENT STAKE IN FABRYKA FORMY SA FROM IRENEUSZ SĘK FOR 12 MILLION ZLOTYS.IRENEUSZ SĘK WILL ALSO BE ENTITLED TO ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS OF NOT MORE THAN 12 MILLION ZLOTYS, REPRESENTING 0.5 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY'S MARKET CAPITALIZATION GROWTH IN 2018-2020 ABOVE THE AMOUNT OF 2.6 BILLION ZLOTYS.AFTER THE DEAL, THE COMPANY WILL OWN A 100 PERCENT STAKE IN FABRYKA FORMY .  Full Article

Benefit Systems Q3 net profit up at 32.9 mln zlotys
Thursday, 9 Nov 2017 

Nov 9 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::Q3 REVENUE 240.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 183.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 42.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 34.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 32.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Benefit Systems no. of active sports cards at end-Q3 up at 913,600
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT AT END-Q3 HAD 913,600 ACTIVE SPORTS CARDS VERSUS 734,800 YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Larq unit signs cooperation deal with Benefit Systems
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Larq SA : Its unit, Nextbike Polska, signs a cooperation deal with Benefit Systems .The deal has been signed until Dec 31, 2018.  Full Article

