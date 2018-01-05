Dec 15 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::ITS UNIT SIGNS ANNEX TO INVESTMENT AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUSITION OF SHARES IN TIGER SP. Z O.O. (TIGER).ACCORDING TO ANNEX FIT INVEST TO ACQUIRE 70 PERCENT OF TIGER FROM ITS PARTNERS FOR 7.7 MILLION ZLOTYS.FOLLOWING TRANSACTION FIT INVEST TO OWN 100 PERCENT OF TIGER.

Nov 17 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT FIT INVEST SP. Z O.O. WILL BUY A 33.94 PERCENT STAKE IN FABRYKA FORMY SA FROM IRENEUSZ SĘK FOR 12 MILLION ZLOTYS.IRENEUSZ SĘK WILL ALSO BE ENTITLED TO ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS OF NOT MORE THAN 12 MILLION ZLOTYS, REPRESENTING 0.5 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY'S MARKET CAPITALIZATION GROWTH IN 2018-2020 ABOVE THE AMOUNT OF 2.6 BILLION ZLOTYS.AFTER THE DEAL, THE COMPANY WILL OWN A 100 PERCENT STAKE IN FABRYKA FORMY .