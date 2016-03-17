Edition:
India

BF Utilities Limitd (BFUT.NS)

BFUT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

404.45INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.25 (+1.83%)
Prev Close
Rs397.20
Open
Rs399.75
Day's High
Rs410.45
Day's Low
Rs397.00
Volume
419,982
Avg. Vol
581,956
52-wk High
Rs576.65
52-wk Low
Rs312.00

Latest Key Developments

BF Utilities Ltd announces acquisition of 100 pct. shareholding in Avichal Resources Pvt Ltd
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

BF Utilities Ltd:Says that it has acquired 100 pct. shareholding in Avichal Resources Pvt. Ltd.Says with this acquisition, Avichal has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.Avichal is the owner of land required for the company's existing Wind Farm located at Dist- Satara.  Full Article

BF Utilities Limitd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

