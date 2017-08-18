Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)
14,230.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
137.00 (+0.97%)
14,093.00
14,096.00
14,458.00
14,052.00
1,359,773
3,003,449
17,278.00
13,322.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Absa Bank concludes $100 mln agreement with China Development Bank
Aug 18 (Reuters) - ABSA BANK LTD::CO, A SUBSIDIARY OF BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP, AND CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK CONCLUDE A $100 MILLION AGREEMENT.INITIAL DRAWDOWN BASED ON CO'S CURRENT FUNDING NEEDS AND MAY BE INCREASED IN FUTURE TO ASSIST WITH NEW FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES WITHIN BAGL'S OPERATIONS. Full Article
Absa Bank says Jason Quinn appointed Barclays Africa financial director
Absa Bank Ltd
Barclays Africa six-month diluted HEPS rises
Barclays Africa Group Ltd
Barclays Africa Group names Peter Matlare as deputy CEO
Barclays Africa Group Ltd
Barclays Africa common equity tier 1 ratio at 11.6 pct at March 31
Barclays Africa
Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
JOHANNESBURG A South African broker and an energy investment firm fired KPMG on Tuesday, two of a number of local firms weighing whether to ditch the auditor to distance themselves from a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.