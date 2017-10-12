Edition:
India

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BHAF.NS)

BHAF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,012.50INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.90 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs1,017.40
Open
Rs1,017.65
Day's High
Rs1,024.45
Day's Low
Rs1,006.10
Volume
1,177,018
Avg. Vol
2,235,279
52-wk High
Rs1,047.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's IndusInd Bank Sept-qtr profit rises 25 pct
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indusind Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 8.80 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.04 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter interest earned 42.08 billion rupees versus 34.86 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter gross NPA 1.08 percent versus 1.09 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter provisions and contigencies 2.94 billion rupees versus 2.14 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter net NPA 0.44 percent versus 0.44 percent previous quarter.Says proposed deal with Bharat Financial Inclusion still under evaluation.  Full Article

Bharat Financial Inclusion June-qtr profit after tax rises
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd : June-quarter profit after tax 2.36 billion rupees; June-quarter total income from operations 3.69 billion rupees .  Full Article

SKS Microfinance seeks members' nod for infusion of capital of up to 7.50 bln rupees
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

SKS Microfinance Ltd : Seeks members' nod to approve infusion of capital of up to 7.50 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd News

BUZZ-India's Bharat Financial hits near 7-yr high on merger with IndusInd Bank

** Shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd rise as much as 3.8 pct to their highest since Nov. 1, 2010

» More BHAF.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials