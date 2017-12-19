Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank Handlowy individual add-on capital buffer set at 1.8%

Dec 19 (Reuters) - BANK HANDLOWY ::THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) INFORMS ABOUT ADDITIONAL ADD-ON FOR BANK IN AMOUNT OF 1.8%.ADD-ON IS USED IN COMMERCIAL BANKS' DIVIDEND POLICY, MEASURING BANK'S SENSITIVITY TO AN UNFAVORABLE MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO.

Poland's Handlowy sees no threats to its dividend policy

Nov 14 (Reuters) - BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE SA :Poland's Bank Handlowy << >> chief executive Slawomir Sikora says he has no information that could threaten the bank's long-term dividend policy.Handlowy's deputy CEO, Witold Zielinski, says the bank is able to pay out dividend, currently awaiting the regulator's decision.The bank's long term policy assumes spending almost all profits on dividends.In 2016 the bank spent on dividends 98 percent of its unconsolidated net profit.

Bank Handlowy Q3 net profit rises to 171.6 mln zlotys

Nov 14 (Reuters) - BANK HANDLOWY ::Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 273.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 247.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 146.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 144.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 171.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 144.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Poland's Handlowy meets critieria set by KNF to pay out div. for 2016

Handlowy : Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016 .The bank said on March 14 that it planned to spend 592 million zlotys ($148.21 million), or nearly all of its 2016 net profit, on dividends [nW8N0QR01C].

Bank Handlowy Q4 prelim. net profit up 10.2 pct YoY

Bank Handlowy : Q4 prelim. consolidated net profit 130.3 million zlotys ($32.11 million), up 10.2 percent year on year . FY 2016 prelim. net profit 601.6 million zlotys, 4 percent down year on year . FY prelim. net interest income 1.00 billion zlotys versus 976.6 million zlotys year ago . FY prelim. net fee and commission income 561.2 million zlotys, down 11.1 percent year on year .In 2016 Bank Handlowy paid 69.3 million zlotys of bank tax.

Bank Handlowy Q1 net profit more than halves to 104.4 mln zlotys YoY

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie : The Polish unit of U.S. Citigroup, Bank Handlowy, reports Q1 net interest income at 247.4 million zlotys ($63.7 million)versus 256.8 million zlotys year ago . Q1 net fee and commission income at 142.6 million zlotys versus 151.4 million zlotys year ago .Q1 net profit at 104.4 million zlotys versus 217.0 million zlotys year ago.