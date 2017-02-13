Societe BIC SA (BICP.PA)
91.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€91.60
--
--
--
--
90,067
€130.60
€89.77
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bic FY net income group share falls to 249.7 million euros
Societe BIC SA
Bic - H1 net sales down 0.1 pct as reported to 1.13 BLN euros
Bic
Societe B I C confirms FY 2016 guidance
Societe B I C SA:Full year 2016 outlook confirmed. Full Article
Societe B I C comments on FY 2016 guidance, and combination CEO/Chairman functions
Societe B I C SA:Board of directors will propose to combine chairman and chief executive officer functions.To nominate Bruno Bich as chairman and chief executive officer.In 2016, expects net sales to grow mid-single digit on a comparative basis.Sees 2016 net cash from operating activities to be maintained despite an increase in development capex.2016 normalized IFO margin should decline between 100 and 150 basis points.Says board has decided to initiate a review of strategic alternatives for BIC graphic. Full Article
Societe B I C increases its ownership in Cello Pens in India to 100 pct
Societe B I C SA:Increases its ownership in Cello Pens in India to 100 pct.Says Cello Group has sold to BIC its remaining stake in Cello Pens for 5.4 billion INR. Full Article
Earnings buoy European shares but DAX hurt by Siemens
* Energy sector remains under pressure (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)