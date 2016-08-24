Bid Corporation Ltd (BIDJ.J)
31,054.30ZAc
23 Oct 2017
286.30 (+0.93%)
30,768.00
30,768.00
31,122.00
30,550.00
266,268
887,624
32,400.00
22,183.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bid Corporation says FY HEPS up 32.5 pct to 1080 cents
Bid Corporation Ltd
Bidvest announce results of the accelerated bookbuild
Bidvest Group Ltd
Bid Corp bookrunner says books covered on shares placing
Bookrunner : Says Bid Corp books are covered on shares placing . Says orders below 235 ZAR risk missing the trade on Bid Corp shares placing . Says Bid Corpbooks will close at 18:00 UK time on shares placing Further company coverage: [BIDJ.J]. Full Article
Bidvest Group announces placing of 18.4 mln Bid Corp shares
Bidvest Group Ltd
Bid Corp share placing gets higher indications of interest: bookrunner
Bid Corp: Says price guidance of 230 – 240 zar per ordinary Bid Corp share . Says indications of interest in excess of the Bid Corp deal size from a pre-sounding exercise . Says Bid Corp books expected to close tonight at short notice on ordinary shares placing Further company coverage: [BIDJ.J]. Full Article
BRIEF-Bid Corporation says JP Morgan Chase & Co cuts stake to 9.62 pct
* JP MORGAN CHASE & CO CUTS STAKE TO 9.62 PERCENT FROM 10.48 PERCENT HELD EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: