Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG : H1 sales growth of 1.1 percent to 150.9 million euros ($170.79 million) (previous year: 149.2 million euros) . H1 consolidated earnings after tax decreased to 4.5 million euros (previous year: 7.4 million euros) .Group expects for FY 2016 pre-tax earnings at lower end of forecast corridor between 30 million and 35 million euros.

Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG :Consolidated sales for H1 2016 increased slightly compared to the same period last year.

Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG to propose FY 2015 dividend, issues FY 2016 outlook

Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG:Proposes dividend 3.00 euros per share for FY 2015.Sees 2016 sales between 325 million and 335 million euros, consolidated earnings before tax between 30 million and 35 million euros.

Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG raises FY 2015 outlook

Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG:Sees FY 2015 revenue between 320 million and 330 million euros.Sees FY 2015 group result before tax between 35 million and 40 million euros.Previously expected FY 2015 profit before tax of between 20 million euros and 30 million euros.Previously expected 2015 revenue between 315 million euros and 325 million euros.FY 2015 revenue of 324.00 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015 profit before taxes of 28.00 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.