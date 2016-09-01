Edition:
India

Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT.NS)

BILT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

12.05INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
Rs12.20
Open
Rs12.30
Day's High
Rs12.35
Day's Low
Rs11.95
Volume
446,105
Avg. Vol
1,417,879
52-wk High
Rs22.85
52-wk Low
Rs11.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ballarpur Industries posts June-qtr loss
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Ballarpur Industries Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 322.8 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 1.02 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 4.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.33 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ballarpur Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-Ballarpur Industries notes resignation of Bimal Khandelwal as CFO

* Says noted resignation of Bimal Khandelwal as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hJ7fyz) Further company coverage:

» More BILT.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials