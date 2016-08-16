Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BIM Birlesik Magazalar revises 2016 sales growth outlook to 15 pct

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS : Revises 2016 sales growth target outlook to 15 percent from 20 percent .Says first six months of the year sales growth realised at 16 percent, below targeted 20 percent.

BIM Birlesik Magazalar Q2 net profit down at 143.9 mln lira

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS : Q2 net profit of 143.9 million lira ($49.18 million) versus 149.6 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 4.97 billion lira versus 4.35 billion lira year ago.

Bim Birlesik Magazalar decides to buyback shares

Bim Birlesik Magazalar AS : Decides to buyback shares in accordance with the Capital Markets Board (CMB) announcement dated July 21 . Says the maximum amount of funds to be used decided at 300.0 million lira ($98.43 million) for share buyback .Capital Markets Board announced on July 21 that public companies can buyback their own shares without any limitation on the open market until further notice.

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS announces dividend for FY 2015

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of gross 1.1 lira and net 0.935 lira per share in total.Distribution of cash dividends shall be made in two installments; first installment to be paid as gross 0.60 lira and net 0.50 liraper share after June 6, 2016 , second installment to be paid as gross 0.51 lira and net 0.4250 lira per share after November 7, 2016.To distribute gross 334.0 million lira FY 2015 dividend in total.

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS gives mixed guidance for FY 2016

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS:Sees FY 2016 sales growth at 20 percent.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA margin at 5 percent.Sees FY 2016 capex at 700 million turkish lira.FY 2016 revenue growth rate of 20.6 percent and EBITDA margin 4.6 percent- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS participates in capital increase of unit in Egypt

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS:Decides to increase Egypt-based wholly owned unit Bim Stores LLC's capital to 500 million Egytian Pound (EGP) from current capital of 100 million Egyptian pound.Part of capital increase to be sourced by converting the credit given to Bim Stores LLC by BİM Birleşik Mağazalar A.Ş., to the capital and the rest of the increase to be paid in cash at once.