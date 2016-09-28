Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Biotest opens new plasma collection centre in Vermillion, USA

Biotest H1 result after tax swings to profit of EUR 7.7 mln

Biotest AG : H1 revenue rose 6.4 percent to 306.1 million euros ($341.18 million) . H1 EBIT increased considerably from 2.3 million euros to 18.2 million euros . H1 pretax profit 13.9 million euros . H1 profit after tax 7.7 million euros versus -2.2 million euros loss year ago .Board of management confirms guidance of an increase in sales in low single-digit percentage range and an EBIT in range of 33 million to 35 million euros for 2016.

Biotest: altered tax assessments for 2005 - 2008

Biotest AG : Altered tax assessments for 2005 - 2008 . Tax Office Offenbach am Main served to Biotest AG altered tax assessments for corporate tax, solidarity tax and trade tax for years 2005 until 2008 . Alterations are based on investigations by tax authorities and public prosecutor in connection with Russia business of Biotest AG . This leads to liabilities for tax and interest totalling to approx. 20 million euros ($22.34 million) . Company will have tax assessments evaluated by their tax consultants .According to our first appraisal this approach by financial authorities is conflicting with recently published decisions by Federal Fiscal Court on tax deduction of operating expenses.

Biotest opens fifth plasma collection centre in Hungary

Biotest opens new plasma collection centre in U.S.

Biotest opens new plasma collection centre in USA

Biotest: Pentaglobin shows significant survival benefit in severe infections caused by multidrug resistant bacteria

Biotest AG : Pentaglobin(r) showed a significant survival benefit in severe infections caused by multidrug resistant bacteria . Additional therapy with Pentaglobin significantly reduced relative mortality risk by 33% in patients with confirmed resistance to antibiotics .Greatest relative survival benefit of 39% was seen in subgroup with infections by extensively drug resistant(XDR) bacteria.

Biotest AG Q1 EBIT up to 8.6 million euros

Biotest AG : Continues to expect an increase in sales in low single-digit percentage range for 2016 and an EBIT in range of 33 to 35 million euros . EBIT at group level increased in Q1 of 2016 to 8.6 million euros (same period in previous year: 0.1 million euros) .Q1 revenue 147.1 million euros ($167.78 million).

Biotest AG raises FY 2016 outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend

Biotest AG:Increase of guidance 2016 by more than 10 pct.Now expects EBIT in range of 33 million to 35 million euros in FY 2016.For 2016, board of management expects sales growth in low single-digit range.Dividend payment of 0.02 euro per ordinary share and 0.04 euro per preference share will be proposed for FY 2015.

Biotest announces further results of a phase II trial with IgM Concentrate

Biotest AG:IgM concentrate: remarkable relative reduction in mortality of more than 50 pct in subgroup of patients.Favourable new data of phase II trial with IgM concentrate in patients with severe community acquired pneumonia (sCAP) published at Isicem Symposium​.