Biotest AG (BIOG_p.DE)
22.72EUR
2:14pm IST
€-0.02 (-0.09%)
€22.74
€22.60
€22.72
€22.60
30
51,369
€23.88
€12.02
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Biotest opens new plasma collection centre in Vermillion, USA
Biotest AG
Biotest H1 result after tax swings to profit of EUR 7.7 mln
Biotest AG
Biotest: altered tax assessments for 2005 - 2008
Biotest AG
Biotest opens fifth plasma collection centre in Hungary
Biotest AG
Biotest opens new plasma collection centre in U.S.
Biotest AG
Biotest opens new plasma collection centre in USA
Biotest AG
Biotest: Pentaglobin shows significant survival benefit in severe infections caused by multidrug resistant bacteria
Biotest AG
Biotest AG Q1 EBIT up to 8.6 million euros
Biotest AG
Biotest AG raises FY 2016 outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend
Biotest AG:Increase of guidance 2016 by more than 10 pct.Now expects EBIT in range of 33 million to 35 million euros in FY 2016.For 2016, board of management expects sales growth in low single-digit range.Dividend payment of 0.02 euro per ordinary share and 0.04 euro per preference share will be proposed for FY 2015. Full Article
Biotest announces further results of a phase II trial with IgM Concentrate
Biotest AG:IgM concentrate: remarkable relative reduction in mortality of more than 50 pct in subgroup of patients.Favourable new data of phase II trial with IgM concentrate in patients with severe community acquired pneumonia (sCAP) published at Isicem Symposium. Full Article
BRIEF-Curetis partners with Biotest to support academic PEPPER Pentaglobin Peritonitis trial
* CURETIS PARTNERS WITH BIOTEST TO SUPPORT ACADEMIC PEPPER PENTAGLOBIN® PERITONITIS TRIAL WITH UNYVERO IAI APPLICATION