Biomerieux Q3 sales up at ‍​1.67 billion euros

Oct 18 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA ::Q3 SALES EUR ‍​1.67 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.51 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Biomerieux introduces Evisight Compact

Biomerieux SA :Biomerieux introduces Evisight Compact, a new automated diagnostic solution for microbial detection in pharmaceutical production.

Biomerieux 2016 guidance revised to top of range

Biomerieux SA : H1 net income of consolidated companies 86 million euros ($95.9 million) versus 59 million euros a year ago . 2016 financial targets revised . 2016 organic sales growth could end year at or above higher end of previously targeted 6.0 pct to 8.0 pct range . FY contributive operating income before non-recurring items expected to come in at around the top of the initially targeted 265 million euros to 290 million euros range . Consolidated net debt amounted to 265 million euros at June 30, 2016 versus 219 million euros at December 31, 2015 .H1 operating income 146 million euros versus 103 million euros year ago.

Biomerieux H1 sales up 10.9 pct, at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation

Biomerieux SA : Strong growth in sales, up 10.9 pct, at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation in first half of 2016 .H1 sales reached 1,001 million euros ($1.11 billion).

Biomerieux and Lyon Civil Hospitals expand their partnership

Biomerieux SA :Said on Tuesday Biomerieux and the Lyon Civil Hospitals strengthen their collaboration and expand their partnership to include Claude Bernard University Lyon 1.

Biomerieux acquires Hyglos

Biomerieux SA : Biomérieux acquires Hyglos and expands its offering to the detection of endotoxins in pharmaceutical products . Total consideration paid by Biomerieux to acquire 100 pct of Hyglos shares will amount to 24 million euros ($26.69 million) . Total consideration paid by Biomerieux to acquire 100 pct of Hyglos phased over next 3 years . Transaction was closed on May 31, 2016 .Hyglos will be consolidated in group`s financial statements from June 1st, 2016.

Biomerieux : Filmarray Torch is FDA cleared

Biomerieux SA:Filmarray Torch is now FDA cleared with all 4 existing Filmarray panels and the system gets CE marked.

Biomerieux and Copan announce the first commercial success of their collaboration

Biomerieux SA:Biomerieux and Copan announce the first commercial success of their collaboration for the automation and efficiency of microbiology laboratories.

Biomerieux proposes FY 2015 dividend of 1.00 euros/share, comments on FY 2016 guidance

Biomerieux SA:Sees 2016 organic growth in sales of between 6.0 pct and 8.0 pct.Expects 2016 contributive operating income before non-recurring items of between 265-290 million euros.Will recommend that shareholders at annual meeting on May 26 approve an FY 2015 dividend of 1.00 euro per share.