Latest Key Developments

Biomerieux Q3 sales up at ‍​1.67 billion euros
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA ::Q3 SALES EUR ‍​1.67 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.51 BILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Biomerieux introduces Evisight Compact
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

Biomerieux SA :Biomerieux introduces Evisight Compact, a new automated diagnostic solution for microbial detection in pharmaceutical production.  Full Article

Biomerieux 2016 guidance revised to top of range
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Biomerieux SA : H1 net income of consolidated companies 86 million euros ($95.9 million) versus 59 million euros a year ago . 2016 financial targets revised . 2016 organic sales growth could end year at or above higher end of previously targeted 6.0 pct to 8.0 pct range . FY contributive operating income before non-recurring items expected to come in at around the top of the initially targeted 265 million euros to 290 million euros range . Consolidated net debt amounted to 265 million euros at June 30, 2016 versus 219 million euros at December 31, 2015 .H1 operating income 146 million euros versus 103 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Biomerieux H1 sales up 10.9 pct, at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Biomerieux SA : Strong growth in sales, up 10.9 pct, at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation in first half of 2016 .H1 sales reached 1,001 million euros ($1.11 billion).  Full Article

Biomerieux reports Q2 growth in sales of 10.9 pct
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Biomerieux SA : Q2 strong growth in sales, up 10.9 pct, at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation in first half of 2016 .Q2 sales reached 1,001 million euros ($1.11 billion).  Full Article

Biomerieux and Lyon Civil Hospitals expand their partnership
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Biomerieux SA :Said on Tuesday Biomerieux and the Lyon Civil Hospitals strengthen their collaboration and expand their partnership to include Claude Bernard University Lyon 1.  Full Article

Biomerieux acquires Hyglos
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Biomerieux SA : Biomérieux acquires Hyglos and expands its offering to the detection of endotoxins in pharmaceutical products . Total consideration paid by Biomerieux to acquire 100 pct of Hyglos shares will amount to 24 million euros ($26.69 million) . Total consideration paid by Biomerieux to acquire 100 pct of Hyglos phased over next 3 years . Transaction was closed on May 31, 2016 .Hyglos will be consolidated in group`s financial statements from June 1st, 2016.  Full Article

Biomerieux : Filmarray Torch is FDA cleared
Friday, 8 Apr 2016 

Biomerieux SA:Filmarray Torch is now FDA cleared with all 4 existing Filmarray panels and the system gets CE marked.  Full Article

Biomerieux and Copan announce the first commercial success of their collaboration
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

Biomerieux SA:Biomerieux and Copan announce the first commercial success of their collaboration for the automation and efficiency of microbiology laboratories.  Full Article

Biomerieux proposes FY 2015 dividend of 1.00 euros/share, comments on FY 2016 guidance
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

Biomerieux SA:Sees 2016 organic growth in sales of between 6.0 pct and 8.0 pct.Expects 2016 contributive operating income before non-recurring items of between 265-290 million euros.Will recommend that shareholders at annual meeting on May 26 approve an FY 2015 dividend of 1.00 euro per share.  Full Article

BRIEF-Biomerieux Q3 sales up at ‍​1.67 billion euros

* Q3 SALES EUR ‍​1.67 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.51 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

