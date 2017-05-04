Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP_u.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q1 earnings per share $0.03
May 4 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp
Brookfield Infrastructure provides update on South American natural gas transmission utility deal
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp
Brookfield Infrastructure Q3 FFO per unit $0.68
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp
Brookfield Infrastructure reports third quarter 2016 results
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp
Brookfield Infrastructure Consortium to acquire South American Natural Gas Transmission Utility
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
Brookfield Infrastructure may issue limited partnership units in one or more offerings
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
Brookfield Infrastructure -Announcement regarding Asciano transaction
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp
Brookfield Infrastructure says Court Of New South Wales approves Asciano deal
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp
Brookfield Infrastructure to Issue $125 Million of Preferred Units
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP:Says it has agreed to issue 5,000,000 Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 3 on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC, Scotiabank and TD Securities Inc.Series 3 Preferred Units will be issued at a price of $25.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of $125,000,000.Holders of the Series 3 Preferred Units will be entitled to receive a cumulative quarterly fixed distribution at a rate of 5.50% annually for the initial period ending December 31, 2020.Thereafter, the distribution rate will be reset every five years at a rate equal to the greater of.5-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 4.53%, and 5.50%. The Series 3 Preferred Units are redeemable on or after December 31, 2020.Brookfield Infrastructure intends to use the net proceeds of the issue of the Series 3 Preferred Units for investment opportunities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.offering of Series 3 Preferred Units is expected to close on or about December 8, 2015. Full Article
