May 4 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp :Brookfield Infrastructure reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share $0.03.Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - expect to invest approximately $40 million for various systems that are scheduled to close in h2 of 2017.Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - $200 million investment in over 40,000 towers from reliance telecom is expected to be completed in q3 of 2017.Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp qtrly revenues $656 million versus $454 million a year ago.Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $705.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp : Notes announcement made by petrobras relating to issuance of injunction suspending sale by Petrobras of 90% stake at NTS . Intends to take all necessary measures to protect its interests and enable NTS transaction to proceed . Expects that appeals against injunction will be heard in first half of March 2017, if not earlier .Injunction suspends sale by Petrobras of a 90% stake at Nova Transportadora Do Sudeste S.A. to a Brookfield-led consortium.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp : Brookfield infrastructure reports third quarter 2016 results . Qtrly FFO per unit $0.68 . Q3 FFO per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q3 earnings per share $0.16 .Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp : Brookfield Infrastructure reports third quarter 2016 results . Qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.68 . Brookfield Infrastructure says will be investing over $1.1 billion in build-out of co's Brazilian gas and electricity transmission business . Q3 earnings per share $0.16 .Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Brookfield Infrastructure Consortium to acquire South American Natural Gas Transmission Utility

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP : Brookfield Infrastructure Consortium to acquire South American Natural Gas Transmission Utility . Deal for approximately US$5.2 billion . Petrobras, as a 10% owner in NTS, will have customary governance rights commensurate with size of its interest . Will fund proportionate share of up-front payment from existing liquidity which totalled about US$2 billion at June 30, 2016 . Have reached agreement to acquire a 90% controlling stake in Nova Transportadora Do Sudeste S.A. . Brookfield Infrastructure's investment will be a minimum of approximately 20% of transaction, representing about US$825 million . Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to participate initially for an approximate 30% interest in consortium .Purchase price payable in 2 tranches; up-front payment of us$4.3 billion on closing,balance payable on 5th anniversary of closing.

Brookfield Infrastructure may issue limited partnership units in one or more offerings

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP :Files to say may issue limited partnership units in one or more offerings; size undisclosed - SEC filing.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp : Says Supreme Court of New South Wales has made orders approving proposed scheme of arrangement .Says transaction is now expected to close on August 19th, 2016.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp : Announcement regarding Asciano transaction . Supreme Court Of New South Wales has made orders approving proposed scheme of arrangement .Transaction is now expected to close on August 19th, 2016.

Natural Gas Pipeline Co of America says seeking solicitations of interest for Chicago market expansion project,gulf coast southbound expansion project

Natural Gas Pipeline Co Of America: Seeking solicitations of interest for chicago market expansion project,gulf coast southbound expansion project .NGPL is seeking customer interest in additional expansion capacity following success of phase 1 of projects.

Brookfield Infrastructure to Issue $125 Million of Preferred Units

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP:Says it has agreed to issue 5,000,000 Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 3 on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC, Scotiabank and TD Securities Inc.Series 3 Preferred Units will be issued at a price of $25.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of $125,000,000.Holders of the Series 3 Preferred Units will be entitled to receive a cumulative quarterly fixed distribution at a rate of 5.50% annually for the initial period ending December 31, 2020.Thereafter, the distribution rate will be reset every five years at a rate equal to the greater of.5-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 4.53%, and 5.50%. The Series 3 Preferred Units are redeemable on or after December 31, 2020.Brookfield Infrastructure intends to use the net proceeds of the issue of the Series 3 Preferred Units for investment opportunities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.offering of Series 3 Preferred Units is expected to close on or about December 8, 2015.