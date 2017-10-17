Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bajaj Holdings and Investment Sept-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd :Sept quarter consol PAT 2.16 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 2.67 billion rupees.Consol PAT in Sept quarter last year was 1.55 billion rupees; consol revenue from operations was 2.68 billion rupees.Consol Sept quarter share of profit after tax of associates 6.18 billion rupees versus 5.43 billion rupees last year.

India's Bajaj Auto Sept sales jump 13.8 pct y/y

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd ::* Says September total sales of 428,752 vehicles versus 376,765 vehicles last year..* Says September motorcycles sales of 369,678 vehicles versus 331,976 vehicles last year.* Says September commercial vehicles sales of 59,074 vehicles versus 44,789 vehicles last year.

Bajaj Holdings and Investment June-qtr consol profit down about 8 pct

Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 5.66 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 1.18 billion rupees . June-quarter share of profit on investment in associates 4.80 billion rupees versus 4.89 billion rupees year ago . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 6.13 billion rupees; consol net sales was 1.63 billion rupees .

Bajaj Holdings and Investment March-qtr consol profit up about 7.5 pct

Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 5.64 billion rupees versus net profit of 5.25 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 1.22 billion rupees versus 839.8 million rupees year ago . March-quarter share of profit after tax of associates 4.71 billion rupees versus 4.82 billion rupees year ago . Recommended final dividend of 7.50 rupees per share .

Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd declares interim dividend

Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd:Declared interim dividend at the rate of 25 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each (i.e.250%), for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.