Bajaj Electricals says June-qtr profit up about 12 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Bajaj Electricals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 228.7 million rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 9.59 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 204.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.05 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bajaj Electricals March-qtr profit down 26 pct
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Bajaj Electricals Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 346.9 million rupees versus net profit of 468.9 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 13.51 billion rupees versus 13.03 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

Bajaj Electricals Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Bajaj Electricals Ltd:Declares interim dividend for FY 2015-16 at 140% i.e. 2.80 Indian rupees per share on 10,09,48,976 equity shares of 2 Indian rupees each.  Full Article

Bajaj Electricals Ltd News

BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals gets transmission line order

* Says bagging of transmission line order from transmission corporation of telangana limited worth INR 3.91 billion

