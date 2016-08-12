Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bajaj Electricals says June-qtr profit up about 12 pct

Bajaj Electricals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 228.7 million rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 9.59 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 204.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.05 billion rupees .

Bajaj Electricals March-qtr profit down 26 pct

Bajaj Electricals Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 346.9 million rupees versus net profit of 468.9 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 13.51 billion rupees versus 13.03 billion rupees year ago .

Bajaj Electricals Ltd declares interim dividend

Bajaj Electricals Ltd:Declares interim dividend for FY 2015-16 at 140% i.e. 2.80 Indian rupees per share on 10,09,48,976 equity shares of 2 Indian rupees each.