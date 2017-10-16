Edition:
India

Bajaj Finance Ltd (BJFN.NS)

BJFN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,833.75INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.15 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs1,845.90
Open
Rs1,845.00
Day's High
Rs1,856.90
Day's Low
Rs1,812.20
Volume
1,011,137
Avg. Vol
1,114,822
52-wk High
Rs1,985.90
52-wk Low
Rs760.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bajaj Finance Sept-qtr PAT rises about 36.5 pct
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bajaj Finance Ltd ::Sept quarter profit after tax 5.57 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 5.69 billion rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 30.86 billion rupees.PAT in Sept quarter last year was 4.08 billion rupees; revenue from operations was 23.36 billion rupees.AUM as of Sept 30, 2017 rose 38 percent to 721.39 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bajaj Finance approves issue of one bonus share for one share
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Bajaj Finance Ltd : Approved issue of one fully paid bonus share for one share . Board approved sub-divison of equity shares of face value of INR 10 each into equity shares of INR 2 each . Approved increase in authorised share capital of co to INR 1.50 billion .  Full Article

Bajaj Finance June-qtr profit up about 54 pct
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Bajaj Finance Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 4.24 billion rupees . Says June-quarter total income from operations 22.86 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 3.83 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 2.76 billion rupees; total income from operations was 16.46 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bajaj Finance recommends final dividend of 7 rupees per share
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Bajaj Finance Ltd : Recommends final dividend of INR 7 per share . Assets under management as of March 31, 2016 was 442.29 billion rupees, up 36 percent .  Full Article

Bajaj Finance March-qtr profit up about 36 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Bajaj Finance Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 3.15 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.31 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter total income from operations 19.17 billion rupees versus 14.29 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 3.48 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bajaj Finance Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Bajaj Finance Ltd:Declared interim dividend at the rate of 18 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each (i.e. 180%), for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.  Full Article

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 17

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 17

Oct 17 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE.

