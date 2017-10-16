Edition:
Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BJFS.NS)

BJFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

5,287.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-18.80 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs5,306.10
Open
Rs5,275.00
Day's High
Rs5,327.00
Day's Low
Rs5,235.00
Volume
88,707
Avg. Vol
182,471
52-wk High
Rs5,790.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,480.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bajaj Finserv Sept-qtr consol profit
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bajaj Finserv Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 6.52 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 31.36 billion rupees.Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 5.76 billion rupees; consol revenue from operations was 23.75 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bajaj Finserv June-qtr consol profit rises 15.12 pct
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Bajaj Finserv Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 5.38 billion rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 29.12 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 4.67 billion rupees ; consol total income from operations was 22.12 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bajaj Finserv March-qtr consol profit falls about 27 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Bajaj Finserv Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 5.18 billion rupees; March-quarter consol total income from operations 25.67 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bajaj Finserv confirms final dividend
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Bajaj Finserv Ltd : Interim dividend at the rate of rs.1.75 per share confirmed by the board of directors on may 24, 2016 as final dividend .  Full Article

Bajaj Finserv Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Bajaj Finserv Ltd:Declared interim dividend at the rate of 1.75 Indian rupees per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each (i.e. 35%), for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Bajaj Finserv Ltd News

CORRECTED-BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv Sept-qtr consol profit up 13.2 pct

* Sept-quarter consol revenue from operations 31.36 billion rupees

