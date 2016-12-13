Edition:
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (BJHN.NS)

BJHN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

14.35INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs14.25
Open
Rs14.40
Day's High
Rs14.50
Day's Low
Rs14.15
Volume
2,445,153
Avg. Vol
4,504,045
52-wk High
Rs18.45
52-wk Low
Rs12.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Sept-qtr loss narrows
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd : Sept quarter net loss 1.38 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 9.06 billion rupees .Net loss in sept quarter last year was 2.83 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 8.01 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar posts March-qtr profit
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.26 billion rupees versus net loss of 5.39 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 16.19 billion rupees versus 11.81 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar June-qtr loss narrows

* June quarter net loss 250.8 million rupees versus loss 773.8 million rupees year ago

