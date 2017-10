Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - BESIKTAS ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 184.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 148.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 2.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 38.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO .

Besiktas : Q1 net profit of 38.5 million lira ($12.61 million) versus loss of 16.5 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 148.6 million lira versus 111.7 million lira year ago.

Besiktas to pay EUR 2.5 mln to FC Porto for transfer of Vincent Aboubakar

Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :To pay 2.5 million euro ($2.79 million) to FC Porto for temporary transfer of Vincent Aboubakar for 2016-2017 season.

Besiktas : Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 407.5 million lira ($137.46 million) versus 222.8 million lira year ago .FY net loss was 58.7 million lira versus loss of 132.0 million lira year ago.

Besiktas agrees to transfer Gokhan Tore to West Ham United for 2016-2017 season

Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :Says West Ham United to pay 2.5 million pounds ($3.25 million) for temporary transfer of Gokhan Tore for 2016-2017 season.

Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS signs new player

Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Reaches agreement with Alexis Delgado and his club for 2.5 years.

Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS to pay EUR 1.3 mln for Aras Ozbiliz transfer

Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Reaches agreement with Spartak Moscow for Aras Ozbiliz transfer and pay 1.3 million euros transfer fee to Spartak Moscow.

Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS pays no dividend for FY 2014/2015

Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2014/2015.