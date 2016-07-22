Spain's Bankia : Says first half net profit was 481 million euros ($530 million) compared to 469 million euros in a Reuters poll . Says first half net interest income was 1.124 billion euros compared to 1.137 billion euros in a Reuters poll . Says its bad loans ratio at the end of June fell to 9.8 percent from 10.5 percent at the end of March . Says return-on-equity (ROE) profitability ratio was 8.2 percent, unchanged from the end of March .Says its core capital ratio, under Basel III fully-loaded criteria, was 12.89 percent at the end of June, compared to 12.52 percent from the end of March.

Bankia SA:Spain's High Court said on Wednesday it will investigate Caja Madrid, now part of state-owned lender Bankia, over allegations it over-valued mortgages in the years before the country's housing crisis - RTRS.The court will look at whether the saving bank "systematically" inflated the value of mortgaged property between 2002 and 2007 to issue bigger loans, creating a high-risk portfolio that gave it one of the largest default rates among Spanish lenders, the court's ruling said.Allegations that Caja Madrid also gave 20-year mortgages to foreigners with only temporary residency in Spain would also be studied, it said.In the written ruling, judge Jose de la Mata said the investigation, which was triggered by a lawsuit by the bank's shareholders, would focus on Caja Madrid's former chairman Miguel Blesa, former financial director Ildefonso Sanchez, Ramon Martinez, former head of risk management.and Ignacio de Navasques, former head of Caja Madrid's valuation unit Tasaciones Madrid.Blesa's lawyer Carlos Aguilar said his client had not yet decided on a response to the court's ruling.Reuters was not able to reach Sanchez's lawyer Jesus Castrillo, and could not immediately identify lawyers for Martinez and de Navasques or contact the individuals themselves.A court spokesman said those named in the ruling were not charged with any crime and so did not need lawyers at this stage of the legal process.