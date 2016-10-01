Edition:
Komercni Banka as (BKOM.PR)

BKOM.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

958.90CZK
6:00pm IST
Change (% chg)

-7.10Kč (-0.73%)
Prev Close
966.00Kč
Open
961.70Kč
Day's High
966.60Kč
Day's Low
955.00Kč
Volume
27,072
Avg. Vol
103,546
52-wk High
1,013.00Kč
52-wk Low
833.20Kč

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Komercni banka says concludes sale of 80 pct stake in Cataps to Worldline
Saturday, 1 Oct 2016 

: Komercni banka says completes sale of 80 percent stake in Cataps subsidiary to Worldline SA for 727 million crowns (26.92 million euros) . An agreement on the sale of Cataps, providing services for electronic payments and payment terminals for retailers, was signed in February, Komercni banka said (1 euro = 27.0049 Czech crowns) (Prague Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Czech central bank adjusts capital buffers for key banks
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

: Czech central bank says adjusts individual capital buffers for systemically important banks, effective Jan 1, 2017 . Says keeps systemic risk buffer for Erste's Ceska Sporitelna and KBC's CSOB at 3.0 percent . Says raises systemic risk buffer for Societe Generale's Komercni Banka to 3.0 percent from 2.5 percent . Says it raises systemic risk buffer for UniCredit's Czech unit to 2.0 percent from 1.0 percent . Introduces systemic risk buffer for Raiffeisenbank's Czech unit at 1.0 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Komercni Banka shares at 3-week low after it put dividend policy to revision
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Komercni Banka As : Komercni Banka shares were down 6.6 percent to 916.6 crowns at the Prague Stock Exchange, hitting their lowest level since July 15 at 911.2 crowns earlier. . Komercni Banka said in its reports on the second quarter results that due to capital requirement increase, "the Board of Directors decided to put under review the previously communicated guidance on dividend distribution from the result of 2016." Further company coverage: [BKOM.PR] (Reporting by Robert Muller) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Komercni Banka shares down 2.7 pct after Q2 results
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Komercni Banka As : Komercni Banka shares down 2.7 percent at Prague bourse to 955.4 crowns after the second quarter results [nL8N1AK0NO] Further company coverage: [BKOM.PR] (Prague Newsroom) ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Prague bourse says H1 trading volume falls 14.5 pct
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

: Prague stock exchange says H1 trading volume down 14.5 percent to CZK 78.52 billion ($3.22 billion) . says average daily volume CZK 618.25 million . CEZ , Komercni Banka most traded . Moneta Money Bank fourth-most traded in H1 following IPO debut . bourse says dividend yield 5.11 percent ($1 = 24.3230 Czech crowns) ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Komercni Banka as proposes FY 2015 dividend-Reuters
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 

Komercni Banka as:Proposed a 310 Czech crown per share dividend from 2015 attributable net profit, maintaining the level it paid in the previous year as expected-Reuters.Komercni Banka said the payout was 92.4 percent of its 2015 profit, in the middle of its policy range, and that it intended to pay out 80-100 percent of profit again for 2016 before resetting the policy in 2017.  Full Article

BRIEF-Komercni banka takes EUR 100 million subordinated debt from parent

* Komercni banka says takes EUR 100 million subordinated debt from parent Societe Generale

