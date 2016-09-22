Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bankinter to pay out net dividend of 0.042 euro/shr

Bankinter SA : Said on Wednesday it would pay out the second dividend for 2016 of 0.042 euro ($0.047) net per share .The dividend to be distributed on Sept. 28.

Spain's Bankinter focuses on organic growth, rules out domestic M&A

Bankinter SA CEO Maria Dolores Dancausa: Says the bank is focused on organic growth and would not participate in any potential next wave of consolidation in Spain .Says "Bankinter is focused on its business and I know that we won't participate in a second round of mergers.".

Spain's Bankinter says sees low single-digit NII growth in 2016

Spain's Bankinter CFO Gloria Hernandez: Reiterates guidance of low single-digit growth in net interest income for this year .Says it could take up to an additional 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) from the next European Central Bank funding line.

Spain's Bankinter H1 net profit 286 mln euros, misses forecasts

Spain's Bankinter : Says first half net profit was 286 million euros ($315.4 million), below a Reuters forecast of 309 million euros . Says first half net interest income was 464 million euros, above a Reuters forecast of 450 million euros . Says Basel III fully-loaded core capital ratio was 11.4 percent at end-June versus 11.6 percent end-March .Says adjusted return-on-equity (ROE) profitability ratio was 10.5 percent at end-June versus 10.7 percent at end-March.

Bankinter to pay gross dividend of 0.0514 euros on June 25

Bankinter SA :Says to pay out first FY 2016 dividend of 0.0514 euro per share gross on June 25.

Bankinter formalizes acquisition of part of Barclays' Portuguese business

Bankinter SA:Formalizes acquisition of part of banking business of Barclays Plc branch in Portugal for 86 million euros.

Bankinter SA signs distribution deal with American Express

Bankinter SA:Signs distribution agreement with American Express for Gold, Platinum and Business Cards.