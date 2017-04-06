Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market . Says to supply Broad-Ocean with 200 fuel cell modules in 2017 to support initial projects .Says the $11 million order to be incremental to expected $25 million value of technology transfer deal.

Ballard says Audi AG has issued purchase orders to the company

Ballard Power Systems Inc :Says Audi AG has issued purchase orders to Ballard to accelerate certain key development activities.

Ballard moving forward in key chinese regions

Ballard Power Systems Inc :Ballard moving forward in key Chinese regions with strategic partner Broad-Ocean.

Ballard Power says its systems deemed EAR99 compliant

Ballard Power Systems Inc :Unit got notification from U.S. Department of commerce that its family of fuel cell propulsion systems now designated as EAR99 compliant.

Ballard, Toyota Tsusho sign agreement for fuel cell products distribution in Japan

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Ballard and Toyota Tsusho sign distribution agreement for fuel cell products in Japan . TTC will act as a distributor of Ballard-powered fuel cell products in Japan . The initial term of agreement runs to December 31, 2020 . Initial term of agreement runs to December 31, 2020 .Ballard plans to deploy an ex-patriate sales person in Japan to work with TTC on execution of a joint sales plan.

Ballard announces strategic collaboration and equity investment deal with Broad-Ocean

Ballard : Announces Strategic Collaboration And Equity Investment Deal With Broad Ocean .Zhongshan broad-ocean motor co ltd entered into strategic collaboration with Ballard,includes a $28.3 million equity investment in Ballard.

Ballard announces strategic collaboration and equity investment deal with Broad-Ocean

Ballard : Announces Strategic Collaboration And Equity Investment Deal With Broad Ocean .Zhongshan broad-ocean motor co ltd entered into strategic collaboration with Ballard,includes a $28.3 million equity investment in Ballard.

Ballard Power Systems signs deal for fuel cell stacks production in China

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Under terms of JV, ballard will contribute RMB 20 million (approximately $3.0 million) for its 10% joint venture interest . Ballard will have exclusive right to purchase fuel cell stacks and sub-components from joint venture for sale outside china . Inks deal for local production of fuel cell stacks in China, with $168m estimated value over 5-years . On closing, expected in late-2016, jv will be created and will be owned 90% by synergy and 10% by ballard; . On deal close , expected in late-2016, a joint venture to be created to undertake stack manufacturing operations .Joint venture will be owned 90% by synergy and 10% by ballard.

Ballard Power Systems signs $2.5 mln deal for hydrogen backup power systems in China

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Signs $2.5 mln technology solutions deal for hydrogen backup power systems in China .Under agreement Ballard will license designs of its 1.7 and 5 kilowatt FCgen H2PM systems to synergy for manufacturing.

Ballard Power Systems files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln - SEC filing

Ballard Power Systems Inc - :Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing.