Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP.TO)

BLDP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$6.28
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
407,315
52-wk High
$6.86
52-wk Low
$2.17

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market . Says to supply Broad-Ocean with 200 fuel cell modules in 2017 to support initial projects .Says the $11 million order to be incremental to expected $25 million value of technology transfer deal.  Full Article

Ballard says Audi AG has issued purchase orders to the company
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Ballard Power Systems Inc :Says Audi AG has issued purchase orders to Ballard to accelerate certain key development activities.  Full Article

Ballard moving forward in key chinese regions
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Ballard Power Systems Inc :Ballard moving forward in key Chinese regions with strategic partner Broad-Ocean.  Full Article

Ballard Power says its systems deemed EAR99 compliant
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Ballard Power Systems Inc :Unit got notification from U.S. Department of commerce that its family of fuel cell propulsion systems now designated as EAR99 compliant.  Full Article

Ballard, Toyota Tsusho sign agreement for fuel cell products distribution in Japan
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Ballard and Toyota Tsusho sign distribution agreement for fuel cell products in Japan . TTC will act as a distributor of Ballard-powered fuel cell products in Japan . The initial term of agreement runs to December 31, 2020 . Initial term of agreement runs to December 31, 2020 .Ballard plans to deploy an ex-patriate sales person in Japan to work with TTC on execution of a joint sales plan.  Full Article

Ballard announces strategic collaboration and equity investment deal with Broad-Ocean
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Ballard Power Systems signs deal for fuel cell stacks production in China
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Under terms of JV, ballard will contribute RMB 20 million (approximately $3.0 million) for its 10% joint venture interest . Ballard will have exclusive right to purchase fuel cell stacks and sub-components from joint venture for sale outside china . Inks deal for local production of fuel cell stacks in China, with $168m estimated value over 5-years . On closing, expected in late-2016, jv will be created and will be owned 90% by synergy and 10% by ballard; . On deal close , expected in late-2016, a joint venture to be created to undertake stack manufacturing operations .Joint venture will be owned 90% by synergy and 10% by ballard.  Full Article

Ballard Power Systems signs $2.5 mln deal for hydrogen backup power systems in China
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Signs $2.5 mln technology solutions deal for hydrogen backup power systems in China .Under agreement Ballard will license designs of its 1.7 and 5 kilowatt FCgen H2PM systems to synergy for manufacturing.  Full Article

Ballard Power Systems files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 

Ballard Power Systems Inc - :Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing.  Full Article

BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems achieves order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30, 2017

* Says achieved an order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30(th), 2017

