India's Blue Dart Express Sept-qtr profit falls

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Blue Dart Express Ltd ::Sept quarter net profit 413.9 million rupees versus 428 million rupees last year.Sept quarter revenue from operations 7.03 billion rupees versus 6.63 billion rupees last year.

Blue Dart June-qtr profit down 1.4 pct

Blue Dart Express Ltd : June-quarter net profit 440.8 million rupees . June-quarter net sales 6.21 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 447.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.17 billion rupees .