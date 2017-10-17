Blue Dart Express Ltd (BLDT.NS)
4,108.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.65 (+0.02%)
Rs4,107.85
Rs4,107.00
Rs4,130.10
Rs4,092.05
1,802
9,083
Rs5,300.00
Rs3,830.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Blue Dart Express Sept-qtr profit falls
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Blue Dart Express Ltd
Blue Dart Express Sept-qtr profit down about 21 pct
Blue Dart Express Ltd
Blue Dart June-qtr profit down 1.4 pct
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BRIEF-India's Blue Dart Express Sept-qtr profit falls
* Sept quarter net profit 413.9 million rupees versus 428 million rupees last year