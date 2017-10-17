Edition:
Blue Dart Express Ltd (BLDT.NS)

BLDT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,108.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs4,107.85
Open
Rs4,107.00
Day's High
Rs4,130.10
Day's Low
Rs4,092.05
Volume
1,802
Avg. Vol
9,083
52-wk High
Rs5,300.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,830.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Blue Dart Express Sept-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Blue Dart Express Ltd ::Sept quarter net profit 413.9 million rupees versus 428 million rupees last year.Sept quarter revenue from operations 7.03 billion rupees versus 6.63 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Blue Dart Express Sept-qtr profit down about 21 pct
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Blue Dart Express Ltd : Blue Dart Express Ltd - sept quarter net profit 428 million rupees . Blue Dart Express Ltd - sept quarter net sales 6.63 billion rupees .Blue Dart Express Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 539.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.53 billion rupees.  Full Article

Blue Dart June-qtr profit down 1.4 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Blue Dart Express Ltd : June-quarter net profit 440.8 million rupees . June-quarter net sales 6.21 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 447.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.17 billion rupees .  Full Article

Blue Dart Express Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Blue Dart Express Sept-qtr profit falls

* Sept quarter net profit 413.9 million rupees versus 428 million rupees last year

