BLS International Services Ltd (BLSN.NS)
BLSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
257.60INR
23 Oct 2017
257.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.95 (-0.75%)
Rs-1.95 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs259.55
Rs259.55
Open
Rs263.65
Rs263.65
Day's High
Rs263.65
Rs263.65
Day's Low
Rs255.05
Rs255.05
Volume
101,048
101,048
Avg. Vol
407,971
407,971
52-wk High
Rs283.40
Rs283.40
52-wk Low
Rs119.00
Rs119.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-India's BLS International Services June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 290.5 million rupees versus 72.4 million rupees year ago