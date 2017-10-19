Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BHP sees growth in China to ease modestly over short-term - CEO​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bhp Billiton Ltd::‍EXPECT GROWTH IN CHINA TO EASE MODESTLY OVER SHORT-TERM, AS MONETARY POLICY TIGHTENS AND HOUSING AND AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS SOFTEN - CEO​.

BHP Billiton appoints ‍Malcolm Broomhead as chairman of sustainability committee

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd :‍Malcolm Broomhead has been appointed as chairman of sustainability committee from 19 October 2017​.

BHP says qtrly total petroleum production​ down 8 pct

Oct 18 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd ::‍Total petroleum production for September 2017 quarter decreased by eight percent to 50 mmboe​.‍Total iron ore production for September 2017 quarter decreased by three percent to 56 mt, or 64 mt on a 100 percent basis​.All production and unit cost guidance remains unchanged for 2018 financial year​.Total copper production for September 2017 quarter increased by 14 per cent to 404 kt​.Petroleum capital expenditure of approximately US$2.0 billion is planned in 2018 financial year​."Onshore U.S. capital expenditure is expected to be approximately US$1.2 billion reflecting increased development activity".Divestment of small portion of Hawkville acreage was completed during quarter; work underway to exit remaining onshore U.S. assets for value​​.

Transocean announces two-year contract for ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Invictus

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd :Transocean Ltd announces two-year contract for ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Invictus.Transocean Ltd - ‍contract is expected to commence in Q2 of 2018​.Transocean Ltd - ‍backlog associated with firm contract is approximately $106 million​.Transocean Ltd -‍ ultra-deepwater drillship deepwater invictus awarded 2-year contract plus three one-year priced options with a subsidiary of bhp billiton​.

Mitchell Services announces extension of BHP Olympic Dam contract

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mitchell Services Ltd :Announces extension of BHP Olympic Dam contract under agreed contract variation.Announces contract expiry extended to April 2019.Under varied terms, co will provide up to 7 underground rigs & will play integral part in BHP's plans to expand into high-grade southern area of mine.

BHP says Elliott owns 5.04 pct stake in co

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bhp Billiton Ltd ::Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. acquires 5.04 percent stake in co.

BHP Billiton ‍approves investment to extend life of Chile's Spence mine​

Aug 17 (Reuters) - BHP BILLITON PLC ::‍APPROVES INVESTMENT TO EXTEND LIFE OF SPENCE COPPER MINE​.‍APPROVAL OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF US$2.46 BILLION FOR SPENCE GROWTH OPTION (SGO) AT SPENCE OPEN-CUT COPPER MINE IN NORTHERN CHILE​.‍PLAN WILL EXTEND MINE LIFE BY MORE THAN 50 YEARS​.‍IN FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATION, INCREMENTAL PRODUCTION FROM SGO WILL BE ABOUT 185 KTPA OF PAYABLE COPPER IN CONCENTRATE, 4 KTPA OF PAYABLE MOLYBDENUM​.‍SGO AT MID-CASE CONSENSUS PRICES, HAS AN EXPECTED INTERNAL RATE OF RETURN OF 16 PERCENT, PAYBACK PERIOD OF 4.5 YEARS FROM FIRST PRODUCTION​.

BHP Billiton declares interim dividend of 40 cents per share

Investec Bank Plc - : Directors of BHP Billiton declared interim dividend of 40 cents per ordinary share payable on 28 March 2017 .Currency exchange rate applicable for BHP Billiton's dividend is 13.12600.

Civmec ltd secured a contract to carry out modification works for BHP Billiton

Civmec Ltd : Secured a contract to carry out modification works for bhp billiton (bhpb) on orebody18 mine in pilbara area of western australia .Work involves a vertical package delivery of, steelwork, site civil works, structural, mechanical, piping and electrical, instrumentation and control.

BHP Billiton says to step away from Caroona coal project

BHP Billiton Plc : Has agreed to cease progression of the Caroona coal project, through the cancellation of exploration licence (el) 6505 .Notes announcement by New South Wales government regarding approach to future mining activities where Caroona coal project is situated.