Blue Label Telecoms says Cell C withdraws bond placement

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd :Informed by Cell C that bond placement withdrawn, that maximum net borrowings to be achieved without bond placement.

Net 1 UEPS finalizes financing for Blue Label investment

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc : Net1 finalizes financing for Blue Label Telecoms strategic investment . Has procured bank funding to complete strategic investment of an approximate 15 pct equity stake in Blue Label Telecoms Limited .Expects Blue Label transaction to close after Blue Label shareholder approval is obtained at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 16 2016.

Blue Label Telecoms says FY HEPS up 22 pct

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd : Increase in FY dividend per share of 16 pct to 36 cents . FY increase in headline earnings per share of 22 pct to 100.35 cents . FY increase in core headline earnings per share of 21 pct to 102.85 cents . FY increase in revenue of 19 pct to 26.2 bln rand .FY increase in gross profit of 11 pct to 1.8 bln rand.

Blue Label says talks relating to recapitalisation of Cell C are ongoing​

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd : Process regarding Blue Label's participation in recapitalisation of Cell C proprietary limited is ongoing .Process if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on price at which blue label shares trade on jse limited.