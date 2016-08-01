Blue Star Ltd (BLUS.NS)
808.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs4.60 (+0.57%)
Rs803.40
Rs794.10
Rs813.50
Rs787.30
39,948
88,253
Rs826.20
Rs436.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Blue Star Ltd says unitary products biz expected to drive overall growth
Blue Star Ltd
Blue Star Ltd June-qtr consol profit falls
Blue Star Ltd
Blue Star says Al-Futtaim Technology signs agreement with co
Blue Star Ltd
Blue Star Ltd declares first interim dividend
Blue Star Ltd:Declares first interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 of 6.50 Indian rupees per share of 2 Indian rupees each on 8,99,36,105 equity shares of the company. Full Article
BRIEF-Blue Star forays into engineering facility management
* Says co forays into engineering facility management Source text - http://bit.ly/2fNMCh3 Further company coverage: