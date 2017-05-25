Edition:
B&M European Value Retail SA (BMEB.L)

BMEB.L on London Stock Exchange

402.00GBp
3:31pm IST
Change (% chg)

1.30 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
400.70
Open
400.00
Day's High
402.40
Day's Low
400.00
Volume
588,862
Avg. Vol
3,737,224
52-wk High
402.80
52-wk Low
218.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

B&M European says in good shape as annual profits rise 26 pct
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa :Group revenues increased by +19.4% to £2,430.7m (2016: £2,035.3m).UK full year like-for-like sales +3.1% (2016: + 0.9%), including Q4 like-for-like sales +2.9%.Excellent start to 2018.Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 22.0% to £234.9m (2016: £192.5m).Adjusted profit before tax increased by 25.6% to £190.1m (2016: £151.4m).Says has never been in better shape.  Full Article

B&M European year profit up 19.5 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

B&M European Value Retail Sa : Preliminary Results for the 52 weeks to 26 March 2016 . Continued Delivery of our Strategy; Trading in Line with Expectations . Group revenues increased by +23.6% to £2,035.3m (2015: £1,646.8m) . UK like-for-like sales +0.3% (2015: +4.4%) and 2.4% on an underlying basis . Adjusted profit before tax increased by 19.5% to £161.4m (2015: £135.0m) . Total dividend for year of 4.8p (2015: 3.4p) . Board is pleased to declare a special dividend of 10.0p per share as well Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).  Full Article

Shares in Britain's B&M rise on report Asda eyeing takeover bid

LONDON Shares in British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail rose as much as 5.3 percent on Monday after a report that Asda, the UK supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, was considering 4.4 billion pound ($5.7 billion) takeover bid.

