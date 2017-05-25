Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)
20 Oct 2017
1,361,250
$104.15
$83.58
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
May 24 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal
Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 bln
BMO financial group announces executive appointments
Bank of Montreal says preferred shares series 38 will be issued to public at $25 per share
BMO financial group amends regulatory capital ratios
Bank of Montreal in "active dialogue" over acquisitions
: Bank of montreal ceo says maintains active dialogue across range of acquisition opportunities . Bank of montreal ceo says will maintain discipline around price when assessing acquisitions . Bank of montreal cro says started lending less on higher value homes in some regions . Bank of montreal cro says will grow oil portfolio selectively where opportunities arise (Reporting by Matt Scuffham) ((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Bank of Montreal Q3 Adjusted EPS C$1.94
British Columbia says 3 pct of home sales involved foreign buyers between June 10-29
: British Columbia Finance Minister Says About 3 Pct Of Property Transactions Involved Foreign Nationals Between June 10 and June 29 . British columbia finance minister says average property purchase by foreign national was c$1,157,000, significantly higher than by canadian citizens . British columbia finance minister says intention for province to update housing data monthly . British columbia finance minister says has seen far more evidence of 'flipping' in the past than at present . British columbia finance minister says largest group of foreign investors in residential property are from china (Reporting by Matt Scuffham) ((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Canada regulator considering changes to mortgage guidelines
: Canada's bank regulator says considering changes to mortgage underwriting guidelines . Canada Regulator - Borrowers relying on income sources outside of canada pose particular challenge for lenders . Canada regulator says limits for downpayments on higher risk mortgages need to be revisited . Canada regulator says some institutions 'not as proactive' as others to ensure prudent mortgage lending (Reporting by Matt Scuffham) ((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Canada finance minister welcomes bank regulator's move on stressing underwriting of mortgages
: Canada finance minister says welcomes move by bank regulator to stress need for prudent underwriting of residential mortgages . Canada finance minister says bank regulator's move is consistent with government actions to address pockets of risk in Canada's housing market (Reporting by David Ljunggren) ((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
UPDATE 3-BMO sees softening in Toronto housing market
* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)