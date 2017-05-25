Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market

May 24 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal :BMO cfo says will continue to consider m&a opportunities.Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market.

Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 bln

Bank Of Montreal :Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 billion - SEC filing.

BMO financial group announces executive appointments

Bank Of Montreal : BMO financial group announces executive appointments . Bank of Montreal says Darryl White is appointed Chief Operating Officer, BMO financial group .Says Frank Techar is appointed vice-chair, BMO financial group.

Bank of Montreal says preferred shares series 38 will be issued to public at $25 per share

Bank Of Montreal : Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue . Bank of Montreal - announced a domestic public offering of $350 million of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset class B preferred shares series 38 .Bank of Montreal - preferred shares series 38 will be issued to public at a price of $25.00 per share.

BMO financial group amends regulatory capital ratios

Bank Of Montreal : BMO financial group amends regulatory capital ratios . Amending its previously disclosed regulatory capital ratios for first three quarters of 2016 . "no change to net income, shareholders' equity or common equity tier 1 capital and no change to risk of business." . Basel III capital ratios excluding impact of floor would be unchanged from those previously disclosed .Previously reported Q3 2016 basel III CET1 ratio was 10.5%; revised CET1 ratio is 10.0%, with application of floor.

Bank of Montreal in "active dialogue" over acquisitions

Bank of montreal ceo says maintains active dialogue across range of acquisition opportunities . Bank of montreal ceo says will maintain discipline around price when assessing acquisitions . Bank of montreal cro says started lending less on higher value homes in some regions . Bank of montreal cro says will grow oil portfolio selectively where opportunities arise

Bank of Montreal Q3 Adjusted EPS C$1.94

Bank Of Montreal : Q3 Total Provision For Credit Losses Was $257 Million, An Increase Of $97 Million From Prior Year . BMO Financial Group Reports Net Income Of $1.2 Billion For The Third Quarter Of 2016 . Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$1.94 . Q3 Earnings Per Share C$1.86 . Q3 Earnings Per Share View C$1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sets Quarterly Dividend Of C$0.86 per Share . Quarter-End Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio Was 10.5 Percent . Quarter-End Assets Under Management And Administration Declined $16 Billion Or 2% From A Year Ago To $863 Billion For Bmo Wealth Management . Quarter-End Book Value Per Share Increased 5% From Prior Year To $58.06 Per Share .Qtrly Non-Gaap Revenue, Net Of CCPB, Was $4.94 Billion Versus $4.61 Billion Last Year.

British Columbia says 3 pct of home sales involved foreign buyers between June 10-29

British Columbia Finance Minister Says About 3 Pct Of Property Transactions Involved Foreign Nationals Between June 10 and June 29 . British columbia finance minister says average property purchase by foreign national was c$1,157,000, significantly higher than by canadian citizens . British columbia finance minister says intention for province to update housing data monthly . British columbia finance minister says has seen far more evidence of 'flipping' in the past than at present . British columbia finance minister says largest group of foreign investors in residential property are from china

Canada regulator considering changes to mortgage guidelines

Canada's bank regulator says considering changes to mortgage underwriting guidelines . Canada Regulator - Borrowers relying on income sources outside of canada pose particular challenge for lenders . Canada regulator says limits for downpayments on higher risk mortgages need to be revisited . Canada regulator says some institutions 'not as proactive' as others to ensure prudent mortgage lending

Canada finance minister welcomes bank regulator's move on stressing underwriting of mortgages

Canada finance minister says welcomes move by bank regulator to stress need for prudent underwriting of residential mortgages . Canada finance minister says bank regulator's move is consistent with government actions to address pockets of risk in Canada's housing market