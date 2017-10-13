Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWG.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Great Wall Motor clarifies press article on co approaching BMW for establishing JV
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Great Wall Motor Co Ltd <601633.SS>:Press article states co approaching BMW for establishing jv & to outsoure manufacture of mini brand vehicles in China to co.Company has noted increase in price and trading volume of shares of company on 11 October 2017.Board noted press articles which state that co will establish a JV with Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in China.Clarifies that co and BMW have not entered into any legal documents for establishment of a joint venture in China.co has applied to Hong Kong Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in its H shares at 9:00 a.m. On 16 Oct 2017. Full Article
Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye for autonomous driving technology
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc::Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye platform as an integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market. Full Article
BMW Of North America LLC reports Sept.2017 U.S. sales of 29,307 vehicles, down 0.4 pct
Oct 3 (Reuters) - BMW Of North America LLC :BMW of North America LLC says in total, BMW group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported September sales of 29,307 vehicles, down 0.4 percent.Says U.S. Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 0.7 percent in Sept. for total of 25,571 versus. 25,389 vehicles sold in Sept. 2016. Full Article
Amazon's Alexa to be available in BMW, MINI vehicles
BMW says U.S. April sales down 12.2 percent
SKF says BMW initiates lawsuit
Workhorse Group signs supply agreement with BMW i
German passenger car sales rose 9.4 pct in Sept - KBA
: German Passenger Car Sales Rose 9.4 Pct In Sept. To 298,002 -KBA Further company coverage: [ ] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)). Full Article
BMW of North America says Sept. U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles fell 4.6 pct
BMW of North America: U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 4.6 pct in September for total of 25,389 vs 26,608 vehicles sold in September, 2015 .In total, BMW group in U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported September sales of 29,413 vehicles, decrease of 5.2 percent. Full Article
BMW says Nicolas Peter to become CFO
BRIEF-Fair secures offers for nearly $1 bln capital from investment banks, Sherpa Capital-led entity
* Secures offers for nearly $1 billion in capital from investment banks, and Sherpa capital-led entity