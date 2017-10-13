Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Great Wall Motor clarifies press article on co approaching BMW for establishing JV

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Great Wall Motor Co Ltd <601633.SS>:Press article states co approaching BMW for establishing jv & to outsoure manufacture of mini brand vehicles in China to co.‍Company has noted increase in price and trading volume of shares of company on 11 October 2017​.‍Board noted press articles which state that co will establish a JV with Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in China.Clarifies that co and BMW have not entered into any legal documents for establishment of a joint venture in China​.‍co has applied to Hong Kong Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in its H shares at 9:00 a.m. On 16 Oct 2017​.

Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye for autonomous driving technology

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc::Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye platform as an integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market.

BMW Of North America LLC reports Sept.2017 U.S. sales of 29,307 vehicles, down 0.4 pct

Oct 3 (Reuters) - BMW Of North America LLC :BMW of North America LLC says in total, BMW group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported September sales of 29,307 vehicles, down 0.4 percent.Says U.S. Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 0.7 percent in Sept. for total of 25,571 versus. 25,389 vehicles sold in Sept. 2016.

Amazon's Alexa to be available in BMW, MINI vehicles

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc ::Amazon and BMW bring Alexa to the road.‍Amazon Alexa will be available in BMW and MINI vehicles starting in mid-2018​.Amazon Alexa will be available in all 2018 model year BMW, MINI vehicles from mid-2018 in US, UK, and Germany​.

BMW says U.S. April sales down 12.2 percent

May 2 (Reuters) - Bayerische Motoren Werke Ag :Bmw of north america llc - in total, the bmw group in the u.s. (bmw and mini combined) reported april sales of 26,105 vehicles, a decrease of 12.2 percent.

SKF says BMW initiates lawsuit

Ab Skf : SKF informed of initiation of lawsuit pertaining to settlement with the European Commission . SKF says has been informed of initiation of a lawsuit, with a claim for damages, by BMW and several group companies against bearing manufacturers, including SKF . SKF says amount of damages, if any, should SKF be found liable, is at this stage not possible to determine . Simliar lawsuit filed by Peugeot in March [nFWN16H04E] Further company coverage: [SKFb.ST] (Reporting By Johan Ahlander) ((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Workhorse Group signs supply agreement with BMW i

Workhorse Group Inc : Workhorse Group signs supply agreement with BMW i .Workhorse Group - BMW i signed a multi-year supply agreement for BMW i3 range Extender (REx) units for workhorse E-gen electric delivery vehicle.

German passenger car sales rose 9.4 pct in Sept - KBA

: German Passenger Car Sales Rose 9.4 Pct In Sept. To 298,002 -KBA Further company coverage: [ ] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

BMW of North America says Sept. U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles fell 4.6 pct

BMW of North America: U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 4.6 pct in September for total of 25,389 vs 26,608 vehicles sold in September, 2015 .In total, BMW group in U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported September sales of 29,413 vehicles, decrease of 5.2 percent.

BMW says Nicolas Peter to become CFO

BMW : Supervisory board of BMW AG appointed Nicolas Peter as board of management member for finance . Board of management member for finance Friedrich Eichiner will step down at retirement age .Peter will assume the position of CFO.