Bonterra Energy Corp : Qtrly loss per share $0.17 . Qtrly production 12,285 boe/d versus 12,743 boe/d . Qtrly FFO per share $0.90 .Says "confident in its ability to meet full year annual production target of 12,500 boe per day".

Bonterra Energy Corp : Bonterra energy announces update to borrowing base . Borrowing base has been adjusted by approximately 10% from $425 million to $380 million .Revolving period on facilities expires on april 30, 2017.

Bonterra Energy Corp : Bonterra energy corp qtrly funds flow per share $0.49 . Bonterra energy corp qtrly net loss per share $0.35 . Increased q1 2016 production to 12,882 boe per day compared to 12,204 boe per day . During quarter, realized production volumes were impacted by approximately 1,100 boe per day . Realized production volumes impacted by shut-in of uneconomic production caused by low prices, deferral of well workover maintenance program .Bonterra energy corp. Announces first quarter 2016 results.

Bonterra Energy Corp:Says April 2016 monthly cash dividend will be $0.10 per share and will be paid on May 31, 2016.Record date for the dividend is May 16, 2016 and the ex-dividend date is May 12, 2016.

Bonterra Energy Corp:Says March 2016 monthly cash dividend will be $0.10 per share and will be paid on April 29, 2016.The record date for the dividend is April 15, 2016 and the ex-dividend date is April 13, 2016.The dividend is paid monthly and is subject to commodity prices and production levels.

Bonterra Energy Corp:Says February 2016 monthly cash dividend will be $0.10 per share and will be paid on March 31.Record date for the dividend is March 15 and the ex-dividend date is March 11.

Bonterra Energy Corp:Announces that the January 2016 monthly cash dividend will be $0.10 per share and will be paid on February 29, 2016.Record date for the dividend is February 16, 2016 and the ex-dividend date is February 11, 2016.

Bonterra Energy Corp:Says reduce monthly dividend to $0.10 per share from the current dividend level of $0.15 per share commencing with December dividend payable January 29, 2016.

Bonterra Energy Corp:Says November 2015 monthly cash dividend will be $0.15 per share and will be paid on December 31, 2015.record date for the dividend is December 15, 2015.ex-dividend date is December 11, 2015.