Hong Kong authorities reprimand and fine BNP Paribas Wealth Management for overcharging clients

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission :Says it reprimands and fines BNP Paribas Wealth Management HK$4 million ($515,749.71).

BNP Paribas says First Hawaiian Bank IPO will have positive impact on CET1 ratio in Q3

Bnp Paribas Sa :Bnp paribas says first hawaiian bank transaction will have positive impact of about 5 to 6 basis points on group cet1 ratio in q3.

BNP Paribas CEO sees French retail revenue down 2-3 pct this year

BNP Paribas executives at results news conference: CEO says expects French retail revenue down 2-3 percent in 2016 . BNP Paribas COO Bordenave says not worried about stress tests results due on Friday . BNP Paribas CEO says BNP not among candidates to buy Raiffeisen's unit in Poland Further company coverage: [BNPP.PA] (Reporting y Paris Newsroom) ((paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com;)).

BNP Paribas Chairman Lemierre says after Brexit vote UK is no longer reliable

: BNP Paribas Chairman Lemierre says after Brexit vote the UK is for the first time in years "no longer reliable" . says "let's face it Brexit vote has a limited impact on Europe" . . Further company coverage: [BNPP.PA] ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52)).

BNP Paribas SA - Stung by large U.S. fines, France to tighten anti-corruption laws - Reuters News

BNP Paribas SA:France is tightening its anti-corruption laws to clean up its image after several French companies were slapped with huge fines abroad, with planned reforms including greater protection for whistleblowers and a new anti-corruption agency. - RTRS.Two years ago, France's biggest bank, BNP Paribas, was fined $9 billion by U.S. authorities over violations of sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.French engineering company Alstom ALSO.PA and oil groups Total and Technip were also forced to pay millions of dollars to the U.S. authorities over bribery allegations.French Finance Minister Michel Sapin will unveil the new bill to the cabinet on Wednesday, before sending it to parliament for discussion."We are badly ranked internationally, we're under suspicion," Sapin told France Inter radio on Tuesday."So we must wash away this suspicion and for that we need strong measures," he said. The bill will also include the creation of a government-wide registry of lobbyists and a ban on "large" gifts to government officials, officials at the finance ministry said.France was ranked 23rd in Transparency International's latest corruption perception index, below Germany, Britain and the United States, and was criticised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2014.

BNP Paribas proposes FY 2015 dividend

BNP Paribas SA:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 2.31 euros per share, equivalent to 45 pct payout.

BNP Paribas SA - BNP Paribas Fortis to reduce workforce by 7.1 pct - Reuters

BNP Paribas SA:Belgian bank BNP Paribas Fortis plans to reduce its workforce by 7.1 percent over the next three years, it said on Thursday, as it adapts its retail network to focus on a growth in online banking - RTRS.BNP Paribas Fortis said its workforce will fall to 13,675 employees by the end of 2018 from 14,725 currently, a reduction of 1,050, the bank said, confirming a report in Belgium's L'Echo daily - RTRS.French parent BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, which bought Fortis Bank in a rescue deal at the height of the financial crisis, is like its rivals cutting costs in its branch networks, where low interest rates and consumer belt-tightening pressures revenues - RTRS.

BNP Paribas SA - Swiss banks to pay $81 mln, avoid U.S. charges on aiding tax evasion - Reuters

BNP Paribas SA:Three Swiss banks will pay a total of more than $81 million to the U.S. Justice Department to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans to evade taxes, the department said on Thursday - RTRS.The three banks, the Swiss unit of BNP Paribas SA; KBL (Switzerland) Ltd LU0092281103.BR; and Bank CIC, also agreed to cooperate in any related criminal or civil proceedings, the Justice Department said - RTRS.The banks settled under a voluntary program the Justice Department launched in 2013 to allow Swiss banks to resolve potential criminal charges by disclosing cross-border activities that helped U.S. account holders conceal assets - RTRS.Under the program, banks also must provide detailed information on the accounts of U.S. taxpayers under investigation. Banks that were already under criminal investigation were excluded from the program - RTRS.BNP Paribas, which will pay $59.8 million of the total penalty, managed about 760 U.S.-related accounts with a peak value of about $1.2 billion assets under management since August, 2008. BNP already set aside money to cover the sum, a spokeswoman said - RTRS.Bank CIC, a unit of Crédit Mutuel-CIC, had 261 U.S.-related accounts, which included about $228 million in assets under management since August, 2008. It will pay $3.3 million of the total penalty - RTRS.