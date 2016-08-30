Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)
2,249.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
2,249.00
--
--
--
--
902,958
2,472.00
1,963.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bunzl plc agrees to acquire two related businesses in Germany
Bunzl plc:Says that it has agreed to acquire two related businesses in Germany.Entered into agreement to acquire Mo Ha Ge Mommsen Handelsgesellschaft mbH and Inkozell Zellstoff-Vertrieb GmbH.Based in Berlin, both businesses are engaged in the sale of healthcare related consumables, principally incontinence products, to a variety of at home end users and care homes.Says completion of acquisition is expected to take place by end of May. Full Article
Bunzl plc completes three further acquisitions
Bunzl plc:Says that it has completed three further acquisitions.Says that it has acquired Casa do Epi Ltda in Brazil.Operating from a facility in state of Minas Gerais with sales office in São Paulo, business is principally engaged in the sale of wide range of personal protection equipment to end user customers in the mining, construction and manufacturing sectors. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Bunzl's first-half adjusted pretax profit up 18 pct
Aug 29 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc posted an 18 percent rise in first-half profit, as benefits from recent acquisitions continued to support its growth during the period.