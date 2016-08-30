Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bunzl H1 adjusted pretax profit rises

Bunzl Plc : H1 revenue 3.447 billion stg versus 3.135 billion stg year ago . Interim dividend up 11 percent to 13 pence per share . Half-Year report . H1 adjusted profit before income tax. at 210.6 mln stg versus 187.0 mln stg year earlier . Eight acquisitions announced to date in 2016, including three announced today, with committed spend of 101 mln stg .Board is confident that Bunzl's well positioned businesses will develop further and that prospects for group are positive - CEO.

Bunzl completes two further acquisitions in Canada

Bunzl Plc : Acquisition . Bunzl makes further acquisitions in canada and hungary .Both businesses were acquired in July..

Bunzl says trading in line, eyes further acquisitions

Bunzl Plc : Verall performance is consistent with expectations at time of q1 trading statement in april . Overall performance is consistent with expectations at time of q1 trading statement in april . Group revenue for half year is expected to have increased by 9% at actual exchange rates . Group revenue for half year is expected to have increased by 9% at actual exchange rates. . Underlying revenue in first half of 2016 is expected to be at a similar level to prior year . Consistent with trends seen during second half of 2015, underlying revenue in first half of 2016 is expected to be at a similar level to prior year. . Expects to complete further acquisitions in second half of year .Fy revenue 7.0 million stg.

Bunzl plc agrees to acquire two related businesses in Germany

Bunzl plc:Says that it has agreed to acquire two related businesses in Germany.Entered into agreement to acquire Mo Ha Ge Mommsen Handelsgesellschaft mbH and Inkozell Zellstoff-Vertrieb GmbH.Based in Berlin, both businesses are engaged in the sale of healthcare related consumables, principally incontinence products, to a variety of at home end users and care homes.Says completion of acquisition is expected to take place by end of May.

Bunzl plc completes three further acquisitions

Bunzl plc:Says that it has completed three further acquisitions.Says that it has acquired Casa do Epi Ltda in Brazil.Operating from a facility in state of Minas Gerais with sales office in São Paulo, business is principally engaged in the sale of wide range of personal protection equipment to end user customers in the mining, construction and manufacturing sectors.