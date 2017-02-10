Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank of Baroda posts Dec-qtr profit

Bank Of Baroda Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 2.53 billion rupees versus net loss of 33.42 billion rupees year ago . Dec quarter interest earned 104.06 billion rupees versus 106.14 billion rupees year ago . Dec quarter provisions 20.80 billion rupees versus 61.65 billion rupees year ago . Dec quarter gross NPA 11.40 percent versus 11.35 percent previous quarter . Dec quarter net NPA 5.43 percent versus 5.46 percent previous quarter . Says non performing loan provisioning coverage ratio 64.50 percent as on 31 dec 2016 .Says qtrtly domestic NIM 2.49 percent.

Bank Of Baroda says strike by AIBEA, AIBOA, BEFI and AIBOC on Sept 2

Bank of Baroda Ltd : Notice of strike by AIBEA, AIBOA, BEFI AND AIBOC on September 2 . Functioning of bank in certain states to be affected .

BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda exec says maintaining bad loan forecast for FY17 - CNBC TV18

India's Bank Of Baroda : Exec says maintaining bad loan forecast for FY17: CNBC TV18 Further company coverage: [BOB.NS] Keywords: (CORRECTED).

Bank of Baroda June-qtr profit falls about 60 pct

Bank of Baroda Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 4.24 billion rupees versus net profit of 10.52 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter interest earned 104.34 billion rupees; June-quarter provisions 20.04 billion rupees . Says June-quarter gross NPA 11.15 percent versus 9.99 percent previous quarter; June-quarter net NPA 5.73 percent versus 5.06 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 4.92 billion rupees .

Bank of Baroda says RBI imposes 50 mln rupees penalty on co

Bank of Baroda Ltd : The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of INR 50 million (rupees fifty million only) on Bank of Baroda . RBI carried out investigation and noted deficiencies which were reflective of weaknesses, failures in internal control mechanisms . Bank has implemented a comprehensive corrective action plan, to strengthen internal controls . Bank fully cooperated with the RBI during the process, leading to the conclusion of its findings .

India's Bank of Baroda sees 50 bln rupees of adds to NPL in FY17

Bank Of Baroda Ltd : Exec says have taken 29 billion rupees of provisions in q4 over and above the amount required by rbi rules. . Exec says expects margins to improve in FY17. . Exec says co has SMA2 loan accounts of about 130 billion rupees. . Exec says co sees about 50 billion rupees of additions to NPLs in current fiscal year. . Exec says aims to take provision coverage ratio to 68 percent by fiscal year end. Further company coverage: [BOB.NS] (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy) ((himank.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Bank of Baroda says it foresees growth, profitability in FY 2017

Bank of Baroda Ltd : Says its management believes asset quality has stabilised . Says it foresees growth and profitability in FY 2017 . Further company coverage [BOB.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr loss

Bank of Baroda Ltd : Says March-quarter gross NPA 9.99 percent versus 9.68 percent previous quarter . Says March-quarter net loss 32.30 billion rupees versus net profit of 5.98 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net NPA 5.06 percent versus 5.67 percent previous quarter . Says March-quarter interest earned 110.14 billion rupees versus 107.62 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter provisions 68.58 billion rupees versus 18.18 billion rupees year ago . Says non performing loan provisioning coverage ratio 60.09 percent as on March 31, 2016 . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 3.03 billion rupees .

Bank of Baroda Ltd, Syndicate Bank fall on police probe - Reuters News

Bank of Baroda Ltd:Bank of Baroda and Syndicate Bank fall as much as 5 pct each - RTRS.India's federal police says conducted searches at locations tied to Bank of Baroda as part of an "on-going investigation of a case relating to alleged violation of banking norms in overseas remittance of foreign exchange" - statement.Separately, India police spokeswoman says investigating alleged fraud at Syndicate Bank involving more than 10 billion rupees.

Bank of Baroda Ltd says Notice of Strike by All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC)

Bank of Baroda Ltd:Bank of Baroda has informed BSE that the Bank have been informed by Indian Banks' Association vide letter dated February 18, 2016 that All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) has given a Strike Notice dated February 11, 2016.stating that the members affiliated to their Association would observe a one day strike on February 29, 2016 on various issues and demands.