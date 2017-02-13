Bodal Chemicals Ltd (BODA.NS)
BODA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
172.05INR
23 Oct 2017
172.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.40 (-1.38%)
Rs-2.40 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs174.45
Rs174.45
Open
Rs175.60
Rs175.60
Day's High
Rs175.95
Rs175.95
Day's Low
Rs171.30
Rs171.30
Volume
293,251
293,251
Avg. Vol
473,921
473,921
52-wk High
Rs193.75
Rs193.75
52-wk Low
Rs99.55
Rs99.55
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bodal Chemicals Dec qtr profit rises
Bodal Chemicals Ltd
Bodal Chemicals Ltd declares second interim dividend
Bodal Chemicals Ltd:Declared second interim dividend @ 0.40 Indian rupees per equity share (i.e. 20%) on face value of 2 Indian rupees per share, for the financial year 2015-16. Full Article
BRIEF-Bodal Chemicals allots 13.1 mln shares to eligible QIBs at 172 rupees/share
* Bodal Chemicals - allotment of 13.1 million shares to eligible QIBs at 172 rupees/share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2yvsUAP) Further company coverage: