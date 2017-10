Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank of India exec expects bad loan additions to be lower in 2017/18 than 2016/17

May 22 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd :Bank of India exec says expects NPA situation to improve.Bank of India exec says expects bad loan additions to be lower in 2017/18 than 2016/17.

Bank of India cuts base rate to 9.65 pct

Bank of India: Change in base rate .Bank of india ltd says revised its base rate from 9.70 pct (existing) to 9.65 pct, with effect from September 30, 2016.

Bank of India sells 18% stake in Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Co

Bank Of India Ltd : Shareholding of Bank of India will be 30% down from 48% . Upon change in law, Bank of India has sold its 18% stake in Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd (SUD) To Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company Limited (DILIC). .Shareholding of DILIC will be 44% up from 26% upon completion of the transaction.

Bank of India posts June-qtr loss

Bank of India Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 7.41 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.30 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter interest earned 94.26 billion rupees versus 108.19 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter provisions 27.70 billion rupees versus 15.15 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter gross NPA 13.38 percent versus 13.07 percent previous quarter . Says June-quarter net NPA 7.78 percent versus 7.79 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net loss was 2.38 billion rupees .

Bank of India signs MoU with New India Assurance Co

Bank of India Ltd : Has signed MoU with New India Assurance Co. Ltd .

Bank of India says RBI imposes penalty of 10 mln rupees

Bank of India Ltd : Reserve Bank of India has imposed an aggregate penalty of ten million rupees . Penalty for certain violations of the requirements under master circular on KYC/ ALM of Reserve Bank of India .

Bank of India sells 18 pct stake in Star Union Dai-Ichi Life to Dai-Ichi Life Insurace<8750.T>

Bank of India Ltd : Sold its 18% stake in star Union Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company-Ltd (SUD) to Dai Ichi Life-Insurace Company Limited (DILIC) .

Bank of India says it is "cautiously optimistic" about improved performance in FY17

Bank of India Ltd : Says stressed assets at 15 percent of total loans as of March end - statement . Exec says co looks to sell 10 billion rupees worth non core assets in FY 2017 . Exec says co has fully implemented RBI's asset quality review . Exec says co has 100.52 billion rupees of NPAs due to RBI asset quality review . Exec says co targets 175 billion rupees of loan recovery and upgradation in FY 2017 . Exec says asset quality is showing signs of stabilizing . Exec says co sees NPA percentage to be lower by March 2017 . Exec says co is cautiously optimistic about improved performance in FY 2017 . Exec says co has SMA2 loans of about 110 billion rupees . Exec says co is looking to raise about 85 billion rupees of capital in FY 2017 . Exec says co aims loan growth of 8-10 percent in FY 2017 . Further company coverage [BOI.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Bank of India says India govt raises stake in co by 2.31 pct to 70.32 pct

Bank of India Ltd : India government raises stake in co by 2.31 percent to 70.32 percent .