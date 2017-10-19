Boiron SA (BOIR.PA)
76.26EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€76.26
--
--
--
--
4,623
€92.70
€73.02
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Boiron Q3 revenue increases to 163.9 million euros
Oct 19 (Reuters) - BOIRON SA
Boiron says Canadian Supreme Court allows class action to proceed
May 19 (Reuters) - BOIRON SA
Boiron Q2 revenue up 5.4 pct at 130.2 million euros
Boiron Sa
Boiron proposes FY 2015 dividend
Boiron SA:Proposes dividend of 1.50 euro per share. Full Article
Boiron gives FY 2015 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Boiron SA:Sees FY 2015 operating income will be lower than in FY 2014.FY 2014 EBIT 144.18 mln euros, FY 2015 EBIT 138.30 mln euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
BRIEF-Boiron Q3 revenue increases to 163.9 million euros
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 163.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 159.4 MILLION YEAR AGO