Booker Group says H1 pretax profit up 9 percent

Booker Group Plc : Interim results . H1 pretax profit rose 9 percent to 81 mln stg . H1 sales rose 13 percent to 2.5 bln stg . Interim dividend 0.63 pence per share . H1 total sales 2.5 bln stg, up 13 pct . H1 profit after tax 67.8 mln stg , up 12 pct . Net cash of 105.7 mln stg . As previously indicated, we intend to make a special return to shareholders in July 2017 . H1 booker internet sales up 10 pct to 506 mln stg (excluding Budgens and Londis) . Group's trading in first four weeks of current half year is ahead of same period last year . Integration of Londis and Budgens is going well . India is performing as expected . Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year . Booker group remains on course to meet its expectations for year ending March 24 2017 .Booker like-for-like non tobacco sales up 0.1 pct and tobacco sales down 5.6 pct due to "display ban".

Booker Group says on track to meet full-year expectations

Booker Group Plc : "Overall Booker Group had another solid quarter. Group sales, including Budgens and Londis, rose by 10.0 pct on same period last year" . Booker wholesale with Makro, our cash and carry business, had a good quarter for customer satisfaction and cash profit . Booker group remains on course to meet expectations for year ending 24 March 2017. . We are today seeking shareholder approval to implement a capital return to shareholders of 3.20 pence per ordinary share at a cost of approximately 57 mln stg. . Booker Direct, Chef Direct, Ritter and Booker India performed as we expected . Non tobacco sales reduced by 0.7 pct on a like-for-like basis. . Tobacco sales continued to be adversely impacted by ban on small stores displaying tobacco products, down 7.7 pct like-for-like .Premier continues to grow and we made good progress with integration of Budgens And Londis..

Booker Group to return £57 million to shareholders

Booker Group Plc : Board is proposing to implement further capital return to shareholders of about £57 million to be achieved by issue of new class of b shares . Each shareholder will receive one b share for every one ordinary share held at b share record time . Shareholders to receive 3.2 pence per ordinary share .Currently anticipates returning a similar amount to shareholders in July 2017, will update on this in 2017 final results announcement in May 2017.

Booker says FY sales up 5 pct

Booker Group Plc : Like-For-Like total sales -1.9%. Non tobacco sales -0.3% and tobacco sales -5.2% . FY profit after tax (post exceptionals) £127.8m, +9% . Trading in first seven weeks of current financial year is ahead of last year . Proposed return of capital of 3.20 pence per share (2015: 3.50 pence per share) . Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year and UK's food market remains very competitive. . Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year and UK's food market remains very competitive . FY sales rose 5 percent to 5.0 billion stg . Final dividend 4.03 penceper share .Fy pretax profit 150.8 million stg versus 138.8 million stg year ago.