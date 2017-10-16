Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Havas expands into Algeria with acquisition of GANFOOD and HVS‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Havas Sa ::EXPANDS INTO ALGERIA WITH ACQUISITION OF GANFOOD AND HVS‍​.‍ANNOUNCES IT HAS ACQUIRED A 49% STAKE IN TWO ALGERIAN-BASED AGENCIES.

Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders

Oct 11 (Reuters) - VIVENDI :Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out .

Havas acquires New York based digital agency The 88

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Havas Sa ::* Havas Group today announced its acquisition of New York based digital agency The 88.* Founded in 2010 by Harry Bernstein, The 88 has 2 offices in New York.* Harry Bernstein is appointed Chief Creative Officer of Havas New York.* Havas says The 88 has expertise in digital media including Instagram and Snapchat.

Havas Group acquires Sorento

May 24 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA ::HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY.SORENTO WILL INTEGRATE HAVAS HEALTH & YOU BUSINESS UNIT AND BE REBRANDED HAVAS LIFE SORENTO.STRATEGIC ACQUISITION WILL ALLOW HAVAS TO FURTHER DEVELOP ITS REGIONAL PRESENCE AND ADD TO ITS DEPTH AND BREADTH IN INDIA TO DELIVER FOR GLOBAL CLIENTS.

Havas SA Q3 revenue 537 million euros, up 2.0 pct organic growth

Havas SA :Q3 revenue 537 million euros ($584.69 million), up 2.0 percent organic growth.

Bolloré strengthens its stake in Vivendi

Bollore : Strengthens its stake in vivendi . Has completed several operations that contribute to a further increase in its shareholding and voting rights in Vivendi . Crossed threshold of 20 pct of share capital and voting rights in Vivendi .Taking into account double voting rights attached to shares that group should acquire by April 20, it would hold c. 29 pct of voting rights in Vivendi.

Societe Industrielle et Financiere de l'Artois H1 revenue up 10 pct to 77 mln euros

Societe Industrielle et Financiere de L'Artois SA : H1 revenue 77 million euros ($86.2 million) versus 70 million euros a year ago, up 10 percent year on year . H1 operating loss of 2 million euros versus loss of 2 million euros a year ago .H1 net income group share 10 million euros versus 275 euros million a year ago.

Compagnie du Cambodge H1 net profit group share drops to 26 million euros

Compagnie du Cambodge SA : H1 net profit group share EUR 26 million versus EUR 193 million year ago . H1 operating income EUR 134 million versus EUR 123 million year ago .H1 revenue EUR 1.12 billion versus EUR 1.06 billion year ago.

Financiere Moncey H1 net profit group share drops to 4.1 million euros

Financiere Moncey SA : H1 net profit group share EUR 4.1 million ($4.59 million)versus EUR 115.7 million year ago .H1 operating loss EUR 0.2 million versus loss of EUR 0.2 million year ago.

Forestiere Equatoriale H1 net profit group share drops to 422 million CFA Francs

Forestiere Equatoriale SA : H1 net profit group share 422 million CFA Francs ($720,345.49)versus 696 million CFA Francs year ago . H1 operating income 1.50 billion CFA Francs versus 1.56 billion CFA Francs year ago .H1 revenue 19.60 billion CFA Francs versus 18.71 billion CFA Francs year ago.