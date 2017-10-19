Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bonduelle proposes payment of dividend in shares​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE SAS ::‍BONDUELLE PROPOSES PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IN SHARES​.‍ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.45 PER SHARE BE PAID WITH RESPECT TO FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017​.

Bonduelle FY recurring operating income up at 108.3 million euros

Oct 2 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE SAS ::FY NET INCOME EUR ‍​59.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 53.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​108.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 103.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.FOR 2017/2018 SEES REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 3 PERCENT FOR HISTORICAL ACTIVITIES AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES.FOR 2017/2018 SEES GROWTH OF 7-8 PERCENT FOR CURRENT OPERATING INCOME FOR HISTORICAL ACTIVITIES AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES.FOR 2017/2018 INCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF READY PAC FOODS SEES GROWTH OF REVENUE AND CURRENT OPERATING INCOME OF AROUND 25 PERCENT AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES.FOR 2017/2018 SEES LEVERAGE RATIO OF BELOW 3X EXCLUDING NEW ACQUISITIONS.PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.45 PER SHARE VERSUS EUR 0.43 YEAR AGO.

Bonduelle FY revenue at 1.97 billion euros

Bonduelle Sas : FY revenue 1.97 billion euros ($2.20 billion) versus 1.98 billion euros year ago .Confirms outlook of a greater current operating profitability at constant exchange rates for 2015-2016 compared to previous FY.

Bonduelle confirms FY 2016 guidance

Bonduelle SAS:Confirms annual objective of growth and profitability.

Bonduelle gives FY 2016 guidance

Bonduelle SAS:For FY 2016, group confirms its annual objective of achieving an operating margin higher than previous year at constant exchange rates.

Bonduelle subsidiary to restructure production sites in Nord Picardie

Bonduelle SAS:Subsidiary Bonduelle Europe Long Life (BELL) to reorganize production sites in Nord Picardie‍​.Plans to shut down activity at the plant in Russy Bemont (Oise).Plans to concentrate its Nord Picardie vegetable canning activities at the sites of Estrees Mons (Somme), Vaulx Vraucourt (Pas De Calais), and Renescure (Nord)‍​.Production activities would be closed down at the end of June 2016‍‍​.Logistical activities would continue until the end of september 2016.A proposal for redeployment across all of the French entities of the Bonduelle Group, backed up by mobility-assistance measures, will be made to each of the 62 employees of the Russy Bemont factory.

Bonduelle appoints Martin Ducroquet as new chairman

Bonduelle SAS:Martin Ducroquet now assumes position of chairman.

Bonduelle confirms 2015 guidance announced on September 29

Bonduelle SAS:Confirms its objective of a moderate growth of its turnover and current operating profitability on a like for like basis announced on September 29, 2015.